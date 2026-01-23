Samuele Bengondo, 20 years old and sidelined since October of last season due to injury after playing just the first three minutes of a Super League match, capitalized on a Lausanne turnover during a build-up play in the 81st minute and equalized from the edge of the penalty area.

Up to that point, many signs pointed to a loss for the Grasshoppers. Lausanne’s Ibrahim Bah Mendes scored the first goal of the new season just over half an hour into the game with the team’s first real offensive play—thereby laying the groundwork for Lausanne’s season-opening victory over last season’s relegation playoff participant. GC, with Justin Hammel in goal and captain Amir Abrashi and returnee Nikolas Muci in the starting lineup, was evenly matched for the rest of the game but remained too harmless in the final third for much of the match.

Ludovic Deléchat, the new president of Grasshoppers, had promised “actions instead of words” in his inaugural speech. Coach Peter Zeidler, who chose new signing Marvin Hübel over the team’s previous No. 1 goalkeeper, called the season opener “a first test of where we stand.” The GC players didn’t make any bold claims leading up to the match, but they weren’t able to pull off any major feats in Vaud either. From that perspective, the first point was a good reward.

Rather, the takeaway from the assessment was that a miraculous resurgence isn’t to be expected from the record champions at the moment. While Lausanne’s new coach, Luka Elsner, narrowly missed out on a winning debut, the Zurich team continued to pose too little threat in attack to climb back up the league standings after three additional rounds via the relegation play-offs.