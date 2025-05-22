The Grasshoppers have to play in the barrage despite a win against FC St.Gallen. Because the Letzigrund is full, the record champions have to play their "home game" in Lugano next Tuesday.

Despite a win, the Hoppers have not managed to climb above 11th place and now have to play Aarau in the barrage. Because the Letzigrund is full, GC will have to play the game in Lugano.

GC captain Amir Abrashi appeals: "We have to take today's energy into the barrage." Show more

The Grasshoppers put in a strong performance against FC St.Gallen. The record champions win 2:0 against the eastern Swiss side - a bittersweet victory. Although the Hoppers avoid direct relegation, they have to go through the extra round via the barrage.

"Sucks," says Nikolas Muci dryly about the fact that his team has to go to the barrage. Nevertheless, the scorer of the 1:0 goal was satisfied. "We went into the game with the right mentality right from the start. We put in a very good performance." Muci scored the goal in the 12th minute with his heel. "A beautiful goal," he says and adds: "That was instinct."

GC will need Muci's scoring instinct in the barrage. In addition to goals, the right mentality is also needed. And the Zurich team have already shown what this should look like against FCSG. "We have to take today's energy into the barrage," said Abrashi after the game.

Coach Tomas Oral probably agrees. "I'm very proud of the team. They confirmed today what I've been preaching over and over again in recent weeks."

And Oral will continue to preach. Next Tuesday, the Hoppers will host FC Aarau for the first leg of the barrage. But it won't be a real home game for GC. The Letzigrund is occupied because the band "Imagine Dragons" will transform the stadium into a festival site. Instead, the Hoppers are moving to the Stadio comunale di Cornaredo in Lugano. "Fans with a season ticket will be admitted free of charge. Tickets are available for ten francs," GC wrote in a press release published on Friday morning.

And further: "The club has made enquiries with all professional clubs in Switzerland that have an infrastructure for a barrage match that complies with SFL guidelines. However, numerous stadiums are booked for events, are being renovated or are not available for security reasons. An extraordinary permit for smaller stadiums was not approved."

