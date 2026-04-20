SLO condemns "unacceptable behavior" GC thugs looted cash registers in the stadium during the Cup semi-final

As if GC's exit in the Cup semi-final in Lausanne wasn't punishment enough, some supporters of the record champions are causing additional unrest with violent behavior off the pitch.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Cup semi-final in Lausanne, GC fans made negative headlines with riots instead of support.

According to Stade Lausanne Ouchy, there was damage to property and even looting of snack bars.

GC strongly condemned the behavior and, together with the authorities and fan representatives, announced a review and possible legal action. Show more

The fact that the Cup semi-final in Lausanne was not the football festival GC had hoped for was not only due to the performance of the players on the pitch. After the record champions' inglorious elimination at the hands of Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, GC supporters went overboard.

In a statement published by SLO, the club strongly condemned the behavior of the Zurich fans. "Although this match was supposed to be a celebration of football, bringing together families, children and football enthusiasts, serious and unacceptable behavior was observed on the part of certain groups of Grasshopper Club Zürich supporters," the club wrote in its statement.

A particularly piquant detail of the statement reveals that the GC ultras, in addition to causing countless acts of damage to property, even looted the cash registers of some snack stands. Lausanne-Ouchy will now cooperate fully with the authorities in order to ensure that the crimes are fully investigated, according to the statement.

The Grasshoppers' management condemned the behavior of their own fans: "This behavior is shameful and in no way acceptable. We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms." According to the club's statement, a detailed investigation has already been initiated together with the fan representatives. The club is also in close contact with the security officers in order to clarify the incident in more detail and initiate any legal action.