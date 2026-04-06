Michi Frey left Switzerland for the first time in 2014, returned and later tried his luck abroad again. Now the goal scorer is back in the Super League and talks to blue Sport about his career.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC is already the eleventh club in Michael Frey's career.

The 31-year-old looks back on his previous stations with blue Sport and says: "I didn't really want to play for so many different teams."

Frey finds a change from football in painting: "I can let out what I feel on canvas. I can recommend that to anyone." Show more

In hindsight, the move to Lille probably came a little too soon, admits Michi Frey when asked during a visit to blue Sport whether he regrets one of his many transfers. It was in 2014 when Frey, then aged 20, made the leap to Ligue 1 after a strong season at YB with 9 goals and 8 assists in 33 games.

But the brawny striker was also unlucky. An ankle injury put him out of action for a whole year. He was sidelined at Lille and then returned to Switzerland to Lucerne in January 2026. From then on, the player from Münsingen changed clubs almost every 12 months - sometimes on loan, sometimes permanently. First he returned to YB, then to FCZ, before moving on to Turkey, Germany, Belgium and finally England.

All stations in the professional career of Michael Frey January 2012 - September 2014: BSC Young Boys

September 2014 - January 2016: OSC Lille

January 2016 - June 2016: FC Lucerne

July 2016 - July 2017: BSC Young Boys

July 2017 - August 2018: FC Zurich

August 2018 - August 2019: Fenerbahçe Istanbul

August 2019 - July 2020: 1. FC Nuremberg

July 2020 - October 2020: Fenerbahçe Istanbul

October 2020 - June 2021: Waasland-Beveren

July 2021 - January 2023: Royal Antwerp

January 2023 - June 2023: Schalke 04

June 2023 - January 2024: Royal Antwerp

January 2024 - January 2026: Queens Park Rangers

since 2026: Grasshopper Club Zurich (contract until June 2028) Show more

In January of this year, he returned to Switzerland once again. His clear mission is now to save Grasshoppers from relegation to the Challenge League.

Commenting on his many moves, Frey says: "My goal was always to play in a top five league. I didn't really want to play for so many different teams. But it just turned out that way."

The attacker looks back on his time in Turkey with particular fondness. "Playing for Fenerbahçe in that stadium in front of the home fans was moving. You were flying across the pitch," he recalls. "When I moved to Fener, I had no idea how big Istanbul actually was. When I arrived on the plane, I just thought: 'My God! Then I walked out of the airport and 40 cameras were pointed at me. I had a lot of great experiences there."

Not just talented at football

Michi Frey is a footballer through and through. Even in his free time, he is almost always thinking about football, he says. When he does want to switch off, Frey reaches for his pencil. The paintings that the GC striker likes to present on social media show that Frey is not only talented on the pitch.

Where does it come from? "I always liked drawing at school. When I was 17, I went to an art school," he explains. "Painting helps me a lot. I can let out what I feel on the canvas. I can recommend that to anyone."

He has already painted thousands of pictures. Not all of them are still at home. Some are in London, Belgium or Germany. One painting remains a special memory: "During my time at Royal Antwerp, the club wanted me to paint a picture for a good cause. Of course I did that."

Now Frey wants to immortalize himself at Grasshoppers - as a savior and Cup hero. GC is currently in the barrage place, five points ahead of bottom team Winterthur - the duel against Sion will take place on Easter Monday. And the Hoppers are in the Cup semi-final, where they are clear favorites against Lausanne-Ouchy on 18 April.

"At GC, I'm accepted for who I am. It's the right place for me to go full throttle again," says the 31-year-old, who was no longer first choice at Championship club QPR. His contract in Zurich runs until 2028, but whether he will fulfill it is still written in the stars. In any case, Frey is far from thinking about quitting. "I'm doing my best to stay fit and want to play for as long as possible."

Who knows, maybe the "European stroller" will be heading abroad again in the foreseeable future.