  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss football scene mourns GC icon Andy Ladner has died at the age of 63

SDA

30.7.2025 - 19:41

Andy Ladner was only 63 years old.
Andy Ladner was only 63 years old.
Keystone

Former Swiss international footballer Andy Ladner has died at the age of 63.

Keystone-SDA

30.07.2025, 19:41

30.07.2025, 20:11

The Swiss Football Association confirmed a corresponding report on Wednesday by the portal "nau.ch", which had referred to information from those close to him.

André Ladner, as he was known by his real name, played for Grasshoppers in the 1980s and celebrated three league titles and a cup win with his parent club. The Zurich native made four appearances for the Swiss national team during this time. The former defender also played for Lugano and Basel.

After his active career, Ladner was assistant coach to Bernard Challandes at FC Zurich, assistant to Marco Schällibaum at FC Aarau and coach of the FCZ women. At the beginning of 2020, he was assistant coach at FC Männedorf for half a season before retiring.

More from the department

Champions League qualifiers. Send-offs for both sides - all to play for in the thriller between Servette and Pilsen

Champions League qualifiersSend-offs for both sides - all to play for in the thriller between Servette and Pilsen

Donations throughout the season. FC Sion shows its solidarity with the landslide village of Blatten

Donations throughout the seasonFC Sion shows its solidarity with the landslide village of Blatten

National player from Venezuela. YB signs striker Sergio Cordova

National player from VenezuelaYB signs striker Sergio Cordova

After strong performances at the EM. Top clubs chase national team ace Géraldine Reuteler

After strong performances at the EMTop clubs chase national team ace Géraldine Reuteler

Fan expert criticizes decision. FCZ increases season ticket price for women's team - many fans furious

Fan expert criticizes decisionFCZ increases season ticket price for women's team - many fans furious