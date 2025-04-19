Servette Chênois on the ground after surprising defeat against GC Keystone

In the Women's Super League play-off quarter-finals, the players from GC caused the big surprise.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich team, who finished sixth after qualifying, beat defending champions Servette Chênois on penalties.

After a 1:1 draw in the first leg, the decision seemed to have been made in Geneva in the 65th minute. But GC had a late response to the goal scored by Portuguese international Joana Marchão. Emanuela Pfister equalized with her header in the 95th minute and allowed her team to play extra time, in which the underdogs held their own. GC then clearly dominated the penalty shoot-out, winning 3:0.

The Grasshoppers move on to the semi-final first leg against Basel on April 26. Basel did not show any weakness against Aarau and followed up their 2:1 away win with a 4:0 victory. Three of the four goals were scored between the 58th and 62nd minute by Croatia's Ivana Rudelic, who had already made it 1-0, and Swiss internationals Coumba Sow and Aurélie Csillag.

In the other semi-final, qualifying winners YB, who had already beaten Lucerne on Thursday, and Zurich will face each other. The Zurich Cup winners defended their 3-1 first-leg lead against St. Gallen with a goalless draw.