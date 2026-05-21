Amir Abrashi shows once again how important he is for the Hoppers - even when he only comes off the bench. After the win in the barrage second leg against Aarau, all the pressure is off.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC beat Aarau 2:1 after extra time in the barrage second leg and stay in the Super League.

The joys and sorrows are very close, which is also evident after the game.

The interview with GC captain Amir Abrashi is particularly emotional. Show more

Amir Abrashi is substituted against Aarau in the 68th minute at 1:1 and once again helps GC to avoid relegation. The images of his bleeding lip remain in the memory. Just like his interview after the relegation win.

Amir Abrashi's face is bleeding after he was hit in the face by Linus Obexer. The Aarau player is sent off with a red card, but the game continues for Abrashi. Picture: Keystone

"We had our backs to the wall after the red card against Lee, which is completely stupid! It's completely stupid to get a red card in a situation like that. He's a great lad, but that almost killed us off," said an annoyed Abrashi, whose pulse still seemed to be racing at unhealthy levels minutes after the end of the game. "We already had one foot down, but the team never gives up!"

Asked about his role that evening, he says: "I have no idea, but I was on the bench anyway. I realized that it's more difficult on the bench than on the pitch." Fortunately, he then came in. In the last few days, he felt like he was carrying a truck on his shoulders. "I'm just happy that we made it after such a difficult season."

The fact that he didn't play at all in the first leg and was only substituted after more than an hour in the second leg doesn't change the fact that he has a "very good relationship" with Peter Zeidler. "You can say what you mean straight to his face. And you also look up to him. He is a football teacher. He deserves that we stay in the Super League."

The fact that Abrashi doesn't let a laceration stop him is what sets him apart as a leader. "I had to get stitches quickly. But it's just a laceration, it doesn't stop me from fighting for GC." He feels incredibly sorry for the fans that they had another poor season. But ultimately, the joy of winning the league outweighs this.

Whether he will still be playing for GC next season, however, is something he leaves open so soon after the game. When asked about this, he says: "I love GC, I love football. Of course I'm going to recover now and think about everything over the next few days. But I just love this club too much. Yes, we'll wait a few days now, I'll go to my family and my child and let it all go through my head."

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