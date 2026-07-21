As a player, Marcel Koller became a legend at Grasshoppers; now he’s set to lead FC Zurich back to success. Why he accepted FCZ’s offer and why the players are already impressed by him.

Here's what it's all about Marcel Koller had to think about the FCZ offer because of his long history with GC, but the club's co-presidents managed to convince him.

After winning eleven titles with Al-Ahly in Egypt, Koller is returning to Switzerland. He describes his time in Cairo as successful, but also as very intense due to the enormous amount of attention he received.

At FC Zurich, Koller emphasizes daily commitment, teamwork, and strong fundamentals. The players are already impressed by his calm and down-to-earth demeanor. Summary created with

FC Zurich is heading into the upcoming Super League season with a new coach. But the man on the sidelines is by no means a stranger—not even in Zurich. It’s Marcel Koller. As a player, he became a GC legend; as a coach, he led both Grasshoppers and FC St. Gallen to Swiss league titles. He also won the Swiss Cup with FC Basel in 2019.

blue News met with the 65-year-old at the start of training in June and asked him how he came to sign with the city’s rival team as a longtime GC icon: “Of course, I had to think it over. I’d been with GC my entire career—except for two years from 2010 to 2012 at Schwamendingen. But in the end, the president and his wife convinced me. They’ve been with the club for a long time, and you can easily connect with them,” explains Koller.

Most recently, Koller coached Al-Ahly in Cairo. With the Egyptian club, Koller won a total of eleven titles, including two African Champions League titles. Looking back, he now says: “Everything is a bit more intense there, so it’s important to stay calm.” Because they had a successful run, though, things stayed within reasonable limits. Koller explains that it was less easy when they lost: “When you lose there, it’s difficult. Then it’s better to stay home and not go out. Because every fan will give you a hard time. With 22 million people in Cairo, that was a little exhausting.”

Debut with FC Zurich

His new challenge is now FC Zurich. Koller had already taken a close look at the club and the team even before the first practice: “I’d already watched seven games beforehand and, of course, had given it some thought.” During preseason, the focus has been on working on the details, whether in groups or individually. Regarding his expectations for the team, Koller says: “I want to see the players give their all in training every day, and then it’s my job to step in and make corrections.”

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After one of the first training sessions, blue News also had the chance to speak with two FCZ players. Both are full of praise for the new coach. Lindrit Kamberi had this to say about Koller: “You can really feel Koller’s presence and personality. His calmness and composure are impressive, and above all, he has a certain warmth that we need.” What’s important to the new coach, he said, is that the team remains consistent and works together as a unit. Those are the basics; the rest will follow naturally.

Center back Alexander Hack also sees a similar recipe for success: “For us, the basics are what matter most. Staying calm on the ball, counter-pressing, and clean passing. If we can get these basics right, we can have a good season.” And the German has also been impressed by Koller right from the start: “He’s very down-to-earth. I think young people would call it ‘aura.’” Hack goes on to explain that Koller has already celebrated many successes. He says it’s especially important for the young players to see that someone with experience is leading the team. Now the focus is on implementing what Koller demands as quickly as possible: “He often takes the time to talk to the guys.”

Will FCZ actually return to winning ways under Koller? The first real test comes on July 27, when they face a tricky away game against FC St. Gallen. Ironically, it’s the very club with which Koller won the first of many titles as a coach back in 2000.