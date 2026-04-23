With a Metallica concert taking place at the Letzigrund at the end of May, the Grasshoppers will not be able to play a possible Barrage home game at home. The search for an alternative is once again proving more difficult than expected.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC is once again threatened with a home game in the Barrage without an available stadium, as the Letzigrund is occupied due to a Metallica concert.

An alternative solution in Lugano is likely to fail due to the veto of the Ticino police following the riots by GC supporters in Lausanne.

The last option is to swap home rights, but approval from opponents and authorities is uncertain. Time is of the essence. Show more

Every year, the Grasshoppers have to enter the barrage. But it's not just the unwanted extension of the season that is repeating itself for the record champions. Just like last year, the Letzigrund is occupied at the time of the possible barrage home game on May 27 due to a concert. Last year it was Imagine Dragons, now Metallica will be heating up the Letzigrund instead of the GC players.

A year ago, the Hoppers were able to switch to Lugano and set the course for staying in the league against Aarau. This year too, Ticino would have been an alternative venue for GC, but as the Tagesanzeiger reports, the Stadio comunale di Cornaredo will not be available this year.

No return to Lugano

According to the report, the police in Ticino have vetoed a possible barrage match at the Cornaredo. The reason for this is said to be the incidents surrounding GC's cup defeat in Lausanne. This decision will be communicated in the next few days.

Until now, the Grasshoppers and the city of Lugano are said to have agreed in principle to rent the Cornaredo. This was also confirmed by the city when asked by the "Tagesanzeiger". However, the rental agreement also stipulates that games can only be played in Ticino if the official permits have been obtained. As this is issued by the Ticino cantonal police, the agreement is now likely to be null and void.

What alternative does GC have?

Lugano was already the last resort last year and the club is said to have no alternative up its sleeve this year either. So what options does GC have? Due to the construction work surrounding the Metallica concert and the SFL's tight schedule, a home game around the originally planned date of May 27 at the Letzigrund is definitely not possible. A game played in camera is also out of the question.

The most realistic alternative currently appears to be a swap of home rights. In this case, the first leg of the barrage could be played normally at the Letzigrund on May 20. However, this would require the agreement of the opponent (Aarau or Vaduz). Aarau media spokesman Gianni Wyler told Blick: "Various options are currently being examined, but we hope that we will be promoted without the barrage anyway." Negotiations are said to be underway, but the enthusiasm of the barrage opponents and the authorities is likely to be limited. After all, they too would face the same fate as Lugano: GC being relegated in their city.

With the pictures from Lausanne, the GC fans are also unlikely to have done any advertising on their own behalf. One thing is certain: the Grasshoppers are running out of alternatives and time is running out. Especially as the sporting future of the record champions is at stake.