By mutual agreement GC parts ways with Abubakar, Babunski, Ndicka and Mabil

SDA

7.1.2025 - 15:58

Asumah Abubakar hardly played a role in the considerations of new coach Tomas Oral.
The Grasshoppers are parting ways with four players who no longer played a role under coach Tomas Oral.

Keystone-SDA

07.01.2025, 16:45

The contracts of Asumah Abubakar, Dorian Babunski, Théo Ndicka and Awer Mabil have been terminated by mutual agreement, as GC announced in a press release. Of the four players, only Abubakar made the squad once under new coach Tomas Oral.

Oral has been coach at GC since November 19. In the five games so far under the 51-year-old German, the Hoppers have drawn three in the league and most recently won 1-0 against Basel. Only in the cup round of 16 against FCZ did they lose 1-0.

