Gerald Scheiblehner has to leave GC. KEYSTONE

The Grasshoppers are parting ways with their coach Gerald Scheiblehner. The 49-year-old Austrian has been under contract with the current penultimate-placed team in the Super League since this summer.

Syl Battistuzzi

The third defeat in a row in Thun on Saturday, coupled with the victory of bottom-placed Winterthur in Lucerne, prompted the sporting management around Alain Sutter to pull the ripcord. The Austrian Scheiblehner had only been in charge at the Grasshoppers since last summer.

Scheiblehner's record in the Super League was inadequate. With just five wins in 30 games, the record champions are in penultimate place. With only five points between them and the direct relegation zone as of this weekend, time was of the essence.

"The decision was a difficult one for us," said sporting director Alain Sutter in the press release. He speaks of a very good and trusting relationship with Scheiblehner and his assistants Alexander Zellhofer and Toni Mestrovic, who have also been relieved of their duties.

Messner and Gashi take over

In place of Scheiblehner, another Austrian, Gernot Messner, will coach the 1st team on an interim basis until the end of the season. The 45-year-old was previously responsible for GC's U21 team. He will continue to be assisted by former GC professional and two-time Super League top scorer Shkelzen Gashi.

The Grasshoppers, who have only won once in the championship this year, face Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League in the Cup semi-final in mid-April.

These coaches were sacked in 2025/26 Gerald Scheiblehner (49) - Sacked by Grasshoppers

Term of office: 8 months 13 days - Points average: 0.80 (30 games)

Ludovic Magnin (46) - Dismissed by FC Basel

Tenure: 6 months 26 days - Points average: 1.71 (21 games)

Giorgio Contini (52) - Dismissed by Young Boys

Tenure: 10 months 13 days - Points average: 1.64 (11 games)

Mitchell van der Gaag (54) - Sacked by FC Zurich

Tenure: 4 months 22 days - Points average: 1.44 (9 games)

Uli Forte (51) - Dismissed at Winterthur

Tenure: 9 months 26 days - Points average: 0.22 (9 games)

Thomas Häberli (51) - Dismissed by Servette

Tenure: 1 year 1 month 4 days - Points average: 0 (2 games) Show more