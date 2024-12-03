FCZ player Cheveyo Tsawa hits Giotto Morandi with an outstretched leg and is shown a yellow card. screenshot/srf

Giotto Morandi publishes a picture of his wounded shin after the Cup match against FC Zurich and comments on the yellow card for the foul on him.

Giotto Morandi plays through in the cup round of 16 against FCZ and leaves the pitch as the loser and with a wounded shin.

On Instagram, the GC player shares pictures of his injury, which occurred during a foul that was punished with a yellow card - much to the incomprehension of Morandi himself, who captioned the picture with an ironic comment. Show more

Giotto Morandi falls to the ground in the Cup round of 16 against FC Zurich in the 53rd minute, his face contorted with pain. The reason: Cheveyo Tsawa sabres the GC player with an outstretched leg. Referee Fedayi San shows a yellow card for this action.

Too little? Anyone looking at Morandi's shin after the game will probably answer this question with a "yes". The 25-year-old shared pictures of his wounded leg on Instagram, underlining it with the probably ironic word: "Yellow" and adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Morandi is nevertheless on the pitch for the full match and has to bow out of the Cup with GC. FCZ's decisive goal was scored in the 70th minute by Mirlind Kryeziu.