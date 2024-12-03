  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

FCZ gets away with a yellow card GC player Morandi shows wounded shin after Cup exit

Linus Hämmerli

4.12.2024

FCZ player Cheveyo Tsawa hits Giotto Morandi with an outstretched leg and is shown a yellow card.
FCZ player Cheveyo Tsawa hits Giotto Morandi with an outstretched leg and is shown a yellow card.
screenshot/srf

Giotto Morandi publishes a picture of his wounded shin after the Cup match against FC Zurich and comments on the yellow card for the foul on him.

04.12.2024, 00:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Giotto Morandi plays through in the cup round of 16 against FCZ and leaves the pitch as the loser and with a wounded shin.
  • On Instagram, the GC player shares pictures of his injury, which occurred during a foul that was punished with a yellow card - much to the incomprehension of Morandi himself, who captioned the picture with an ironic comment.
Show more

Giotto Morandi falls to the ground in the Cup round of 16 against FC Zurich in the 53rd minute, his face contorted with pain. The reason: Cheveyo Tsawa sabres the GC player with an outstretched leg. Referee Fedayi San shows a yellow card for this action.

Too little? Anyone looking at Morandi's shin after the game will probably answer this question with a "yes". The 25-year-old shared pictures of his wounded leg on Instagram, underlining it with the probably ironic word: "Yellow" and adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Morandi is nevertheless on the pitch for the full match and has to bow out of the Cup with GC. FCZ's decisive goal was scored in the 70th minute by Mirlind Kryeziu.

Giotto Morandi shows his injured shin after the Cup match.
Giotto Morandi shows his injured shin after the Cup match.
screenshot/instagram@giottomorandi
Swiss Cup. Mirlind Kryeziu heads FCZ into the quarter-finals against GC

Swiss CupMirlind Kryeziu heads FCZ into the quarter-finals against GC

More sport

1:0 win for Xhaka and Co.. Leverkusen knock Bayern Munich out of the cup

1:0 win for Xhaka and Co.Leverkusen knock Bayern Munich out of the cup

Challenge League. Vaduz drop points in Nyon

Challenge LeagueVaduz drop points in Nyon

Swiss Cup. Biel easily advances to the quarter-finals against Langenthal

Swiss CupBiel easily advances to the quarter-finals against Langenthal

Ticker. The equalizer is in the air - Terchoun forces Hampton to make a brilliant save

TickerThe equalizer is in the air - Terchoun forces Hampton to make a brilliant save

DFB Cup. Fabian Rieder strolls into the quarter-finals with Stuttgart ++ Freiburg fail against third division side

DFB CupFabian Rieder strolls into the quarter-finals with Stuttgart ++ Freiburg fail against third division side