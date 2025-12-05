The Swiss Football League has announced that FCZ defender Mariano Gómez has been banned for four matches for an assault after the Zurich derby.

Luca Betschart

In a published statement, the SFL writes: "The disciplinary judge in the match operations department of the Swiss Football League suspends Mariano Gómez for 4 matches. The FC Zurich defender is punished retrospectively for an assault following the Zurich derby against Grasshopper Club."

Mariano Gómez's action against Luke Plange's face immediately after the final whistle of last Saturday's Zurich derby is classified as an assault by the disciplinary judge. "Such a retrospective sanction is possible, as the scene was not noticed by the referees deployed in the stadium or by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) support," it continues.

An appeal against this decision can be lodged within two days. However, such an appeal would not have a suspensive effect, as the judge stated in his decision today that the first match ban is to be enforced automatically. Gómez will therefore miss this Saturday's away game against St. Gallen.

ℹ️ Mariano Gómez für 4 Spiele gesperrt ❌https://t.co/eTvx3hIMsk

. . . . .

ℹ️ Mariano Gómez écope de 4 matches de suspension ❌https://t.co/j5jtOOF9UM pic.twitter.com/aUFKeDud9u — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) December 5, 2025

More on the topic