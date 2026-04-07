It's a tiresome topic. There are repeated incidents of racism on football pitches. One such incident occurred at the weekend in the U20 championship match between Lucerne and GC. The victim speaks out and receives a lot of support - including from national team stars.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Easter Sunday, a racism scandal broke out at the U20 match between the women of FC Luzern and GC.

GC striker Deborah Nyota Kabela is called a "Moorish head" by a member of the FCL staff.

Kabela spoke out on Instagram after the game and wrote: "Racism still exists and that's exactly why we have to fight back."

Numerous national team stars back the GC striker. Show more

If the U20 championship is being reported on, then something special must have happened. This is what happened on Easter Sunday at the Allmend in Lucerne during the U20 women's match between Lucerne and GC (2:2). Deborah Nyota Kabela, a striker for the visiting team from Zurich, was racially abused in the closing minutes.

During a throw-in, the 17-year-old was standing not far from the players' bench when she was denounced as a "Moorish head" by the Lucerne assistant coach. The GC coach can't believe it and shouts loudly: "Hey ref, that's not on! Hey ref, he said Mohrenkopf!" At the next interruption, he loudly summons the referee to the touchline to inform him of the incident. After a brief conversation, however, the game is resumed and played to the end.

"Football should unite, not divide"

Kabela spoke out on Instagram after the match: "Football should unite, not divide. Racism still exists and that's why we have to fight back. No to racism in Swiss football."

Kabela receives a lot of support for her Instagram post. instagram.com/deborahnyotq

She told20 Minutenthat she didn't immediately realize what exactly was being said. An opponent pointed it out to her and told her not to take it personally. "It's the year 2026 - and things like that still happen. It's simply unsportsmanlike and disrespectful."

The Lucerne assistant coach did not apologize and she did not feel like talking to the head coach. "The coach came up to me and wanted to talk to me, but I didn't understand at that moment. She didn't say anything during the situation - and then I didn't need to talk to her afterwards," Kabela told 20 Minuten.

Nati stars have Kabela's back

She received many supportive messages and emojis under her Instagram post, including from Nati stars such as Iman Beney, Alayah Pilgrim, Meriame Terchoun and Coumba Sow, who has also spoken to blue Sport about incidents of racism that she herself has experienced.

Lucerne condemns such behavior

Lucerne is aware of the incident and writes in a statement: "The careful, complete and consistent investigation of this incident is a top priority for us and was initiated immediately." Racism and any form of discrimination have no place at FC Lucerne. "We clearly condemn such behavior and firmly distance ourselves from it." The persons concerned will be contacted directly and personally.