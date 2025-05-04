GC's buffer on bottom team Winterthur is gone after the second defeat in a row in the direct duel. After the game, the GC players are summoned to the fan curve by their own supporters.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a good first half, GC loses the relegation battle against Winterthur, in which the Grasshoppers have two goals disallowed and a previously whistled penalty is withdrawn.

For refereeing expert Bruno Grossen, the decision regarding the penalty is correct: "I would even be more inclined to call it a penalty."

After the match, the GC players have to apologize to their own fans: "They are disappointed, as are we all," says captain Amir Abrashi. Show more

In the first half, all was still right with the world at GC. The visitors had the game under control and barely let Winterthur into the game. "We played a very good first half and scored two goals - both probably just offside," said Benno Schmitz after the game.

After the break, the Grasshoppers were given a cold shower with a double strike from the home side within six minutes. "Of course that was a blow for us, but we stuck at it and kept going. We were also a bit unlucky with the penalty that was whistled, which was taken back."

The German refers to the scene in the 58th minute: Schürpf goes down in the opposition penalty area and referee Lionel Tschudi points to the spot. A short time later, Tschudi withdraws the penalty after consulting the VAR and viewing the TV images.

"I would even be more likely to call a penalty"

"It's not clear to me exactly what Lionel whistled. Unfortunately, his gestures don't indicate anything either. I don't know whether he saw a handball or the slight push - I'm very happy that the VAR came in," said referee expert Bruno Grossen in the blue Sport Studio.

For Grossen, the GC player wanted to show the referee that he had been touched and then went to the ground a little too lightly: "I'd even be more likely to call a penalty." Expert Timm Klose also agrees: "He lets himself fall somewhat theatrically - not really a penalty for me either."

Grossen ends by praising Tschudi, who shows Oral a yellow card during the on-screen analysis when the GC coach sneaks up to look at the screen. "He's not allowed to watch TV."

"They are disappointed, as are we all"

After the final whistle, the GC players are forced to make their way to the fans who have traveled with them. "It's clear that the disappointment is huge. Especially because we were clearly the better team in the first half and conceded goals far too easily. They are disappointed, as are we all," said captain Amir Abrashi in an interview with blue Sport.

For him, the fans were the winners on the day because they always back the team. There will be no lack of support in the last four games of the season. The Grasshoppers need it too: "There are four games left and we have it in our own hands."

Abrashi expects a four-way battle against relegation with Winterthur, Yverdon and Sion. "It will go down to the wire, we were aware of that. But the defeat hurts and it's bitter - for the fans, for us, for everyone."

