Sonny Kittel (32) was once considered the talent of the decade in German football, but for years he spent more time at the doctor than on the pitch. Now he is fit and an important piece of the puzzle for GC's current high.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sonny Kittel has immediately developed into a key player at GC.

The 32-year-old also talks to blue Sport about his long period of suffering.

With GC, Kittel will face Lausanne-Sport on Tuesday evening.

When asked about Sonny Kittel (32), GC identification figure Amir Abrashi goes into raptures. "A super guy and a great kicker. I'm glad he's at GC and can help us - on and off the pitch."

Abrashi and Kittel met almost 14 years ago in Regensburg during rehab, when they were both fighting their way back from a cruciate ligament rupture. "That was a dark moment in our careers," recalls Abrashi.

Kittel was just 18 years old at the time, considered the "talent of the decade" of German football and on his way to becoming a regular player. But the really big career didn't happen, injuries regularly got in his way. Cartilage damage, torn cruciate ligaments, operations. "Bild" headlines in summer 2015: "Cruciate ligament rupture! 4th serious knee injury in the last 4 years! 6-month break: Kittel, the Bundesliga's biggest jinx."

As a child, he didn't like his first name 'Sonny'

During this time, Kittel adopts a standard answer to the question about his state of mind. "If my knee is fine, I'm fine too."

When blue Sport asks the German about this, he has to smile. "At some point, a doctor told me that this is the completely wrong approach," says Kittel, "I have to say: 'If I'm fine, my knee is fine too'."

The advice seems to help. Kittel has been injury-free for years. And since this summer, he has been playing in GC kit with the number 8 and Sonny on his back. As a child, he didn't really like his unusual first name and had to listen to a few jokes about it.

But now he likes 'Sonny'. As does his new employer GC. "I feel very comfortable here." And things are going well at the moment. Under new coach Tomas Oral, GC has yet to lose a game in the league and the gap to the relegation zone is getting bigger and bigger. "It takes a lot of work. It's a big thing that we've achieved so far. Despite many changes, we've managed to always be present on the pitch."

"I missed half of my 14 years as a professional"

Kittel himself is an important piece of the puzzle at GC, eager to play and always available. "I'm passionate about football, I don't want to miss a training session," says Kittel.

Is it possible that he is still so keen at the age of 32 because he missed many years on the pitch through injury at the start of his career? "That's quite possible, I missed almost half of my almost 15 years as a professional."

His goals? Kittel: "To stay healthy and experience as many wonderful moments on the pitch as possible. To be as successful as possible with GC and to support the young players who want to learn."