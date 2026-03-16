The Grasshoppers are parting ways with their coach Gerald Scheiblehner. The 49-year-old Austrian has been under contract with the current penultimate-placed team in the Super League since this summer.
The third defeat in a row in Thun on Saturday, coupled with the victory of bottom-placed Winterthur in Lucerne, prompted the sporting management around Alain Sutter to pull the ripcord. The Austrian Scheiblehner had only been in charge at the Grasshoppers since last summer.
Scheiblehner's record in the Super League is inadequate. With just five wins in 30 games, the record champions are in penultimate place. As of this weekend, they are only five points clear of the relegation zone. Even the good run in the Cup could no longer keep Scheiblehner in office. The semi-final in mid-April at Challenge League club Lausanne-Ouchy will take place without the former hopeful, who worked so successfully at Blau-Weiss Linz before moving to Zurich.
Messner and Gashi take over
"The decision was a difficult one for us," said Head of Sport Alain Sutter in the press release. He speaks of a very good and trusting relationship with Scheiblehner and his assistants Alexander Zellhofer and Toni Mestrovic, who have also been relieved of their duties. "After a careful analysis, we have come to the conclusion that we want to set a new impulse for the remaining phase of the season," Sutter explains the break with the previous coaching staff.
In place of Scheiblehner, another Austrian, Gernot Messner, will coach the 1st team on an interim basis until the end of the season. The 45-year-old was previously responsible for GC's U21 team. He will continue to be assisted by former GC professional and two-time Super League top scorer Shkelzen Gashi.
Half a dozen dismissals
In the Super League, six of the twelve coaches from the start of the season are no longer in office. Before GC, Winterthur, Zurich, Servette, Young Boys and Basel had already replaced their coaches. It is not unusual for Grasshoppers to sack a coach during the season. The only coaches to sit on the Zurich bench for an entire season in a row in the last ten years were Pierluigi Tami (2015/16) and Giorgio Contini (2021/22 and 2022/23).
These coaches were sacked in 2025/26
- Gerald Scheiblehner (49) - Sacked by Grasshoppers
Term of office: 8 months 13 days - Points average: 0.80 (30 games)
- Ludovic Magnin (46) - Dismissed by FC Basel
Term of office: 6 months 26 days - Points average: 1.71 (21 games)
- Giorgio Contini (52) - Dismissed by Young Boys
Tenure: 10 months 13 days - Points average: 1.64 (11 games)
- Mitchell van der Gaag (54) - Sacked by FC Zurich
Tenure: 4 months 22 days - Points average: 1.44 (9 games)
- Uli Forte (51) - Dismissed at Winterthur
Tenure: 9 months 26 days - Points average: 0.22 (9 games)
- Thomas Häberli (51) - Dismissed by Servette
Tenure: 1 year 1 month 4 days - Points average: 0 (2 games)
Coach in the Super League
- Mattia Croci-Torti (43) Lugano
Tenure: 4 years 5 months 24 days - Points average: 1.69 (29 games)
- Mario Frick (51) Luzern
Tenure: 4 years 2 months 23 days - Points average: 1.20 (30 games)
- Mauro Lustrinelli(50) Thun
Term of office: 3 years 8 months 13 days - Points average: 2.37 (30 games)
- Didier Tholot(61) Sion
Tenure: 2 years 8 months 13 days - Points average: 1.50 (30 games)
- Enrico Maassen (42) St. Gallen
Tenure: 1 year 8 months 13 days - Points average: 1.86 (29 games)
- Peter Zeidler (63) Lausanne-Sport
Term of office: 8 months 13 days - Points average: 1.20 (30 games)
- Jocelyn Gourvennec (53) Servette
Tenure: 7 months 5 days - Points average: 1.19 (27 games)
- Patrick Rahmen (56) Winterthur
Tenure: 4 months 22 days - points average: 0.81 (21 games)
- Dennis Hediger (39) FC Zurich
Tenure: 4 months 21 days - Points average: 0.86 (21 games)
- Gerardo Seoane (47) Young Boys
Tenure: 4 months 13 days - Points average: 1.42 (19 games)
- Stephan Lichtsteiner (42) FC Basel
Tenure: 1 month 18 days - Points average: 1.44 (9 games)
- Gernot Messner (45) Grasshoppers
Tenure/point average: -
The Grasshoppers coaches since 1988
- Gernot Messner* March 2026 - ?
- Gerald Scheiblehner July 2025 - March 2026
- Tomas Oral November 2024 - June 2025
- Giuseppe Morello* November 2024
- Marco Schällibaum April 2024 - November 2024
- Bruno Berner July 2023 - April 2024
- Giorgio Contini July 2021 - June 2023
- Zoltan Kadar* May 2021 - June 2021
- João Carlos Pereira August 2020 - May 2021
- Zoltan Kadar* May 2020 - August 2020
- Goran Djuricin February 2020 - May 2020
- Uli Forte April 2019 - February 2020
- Tomislav Stipic March 2019 - April 2019
- Thorsten Fink April 2018 - March 2019
- Mathias Walther* April 2018
- Murat Yakin August 2017 - April 2018
- Carlos Bernegger March 2017 - August 2017
- Pierluigi Tami January 2015 - March 2017
- Michael Skibbe July 2013 - January 2015
- Uli Forte April 2012 - June 2013
- Ciriaco Sforza June 2009 - April 2012
- Hanspeter Latour July 2007 - June 2009
- Carlos Bernegger* May 2007 - June 2007
- Krassimir Balakov January 2006 - May 2007
- Hanspeter Latour December 2004 - January 2006
- Carlos Bernegger*October 2004 - December 2004
- Alain Geiger December 2003 - October 2004
- Carlos Bernegger* October 2003 - December 2003
- Marcel Koller January 2002 - October 2003
- Hans-Peter Zaugg July 2000 - December 2001
- Roy Hodgson August 1999 - June 2000
- Roger Hegi January 1999 - August 1999
- Rolf Fringer July 1998 - January 1999
- Hanspeter Latour* November 1997 - June 1998
- Christian Gross July 1993 - November 1997
- Leo Beenhakker July 1992 - June 1993
- Oldrich Svab †July 1991 - June 1992
- Ottmar Hitzfeld July 1988 - June 1991
*= interim solutions