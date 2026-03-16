Gerald Scheiblehner has to leave GC. KEYSTONE

The Grasshoppers are parting ways with their coach Gerald Scheiblehner. The 49-year-old Austrian has been under contract with the current penultimate-placed team in the Super League since this summer.

Syl Battistuzzi

The third defeat in a row in Thun on Saturday, coupled with the victory of bottom-placed Winterthur in Lucerne, prompted the sporting management around Alain Sutter to pull the ripcord. The Austrian Scheiblehner had only been in charge at the Grasshoppers since last summer.

Scheiblehner's record in the Super League is inadequate. With just five wins in 30 games, the record champions are in penultimate place. As of this weekend, they are only five points clear of the relegation zone. Even the good run in the Cup could no longer keep Scheiblehner in office. The semi-final in mid-April at Challenge League club Lausanne-Ouchy will take place without the former hopeful, who worked so successfully at Blau-Weiss Linz before moving to Zurich.

Messner and Gashi take over

"The decision was a difficult one for us," said Head of Sport Alain Sutter in the press release. He speaks of a very good and trusting relationship with Scheiblehner and his assistants Alexander Zellhofer and Toni Mestrovic, who have also been relieved of their duties. "After a careful analysis, we have come to the conclusion that we want to set a new impulse for the remaining phase of the season," Sutter explains the break with the previous coaching staff.

In place of Scheiblehner, another Austrian, Gernot Messner, will coach the 1st team on an interim basis until the end of the season. The 45-year-old was previously responsible for GC's U21 team. He will continue to be assisted by former GC professional and two-time Super League top scorer Shkelzen Gashi.

Half a dozen dismissals

In the Super League, six of the twelve coaches from the start of the season are no longer in office. Before GC, Winterthur, Zurich, Servette, Young Boys and Basel had already replaced their coaches. It is not unusual for Grasshoppers to sack a coach during the season. The only coaches to sit on the Zurich bench for an entire season in a row in the last ten years were Pierluigi Tami (2015/16) and Giorgio Contini (2021/22 and 2022/23).

These coaches were sacked in 2025/26 Gerald Scheiblehner (49) - Sacked by Grasshoppers

Term of office: 8 months 13 days - Points average: 0.80 (30 games)

Ludovic Magnin (46) - Dismissed by FC Basel

Term of office: 6 months 26 days - Points average: 1.71 (21 games)

Giorgio Contini (52) - Dismissed by Young Boys

Tenure: 10 months 13 days - Points average: 1.64 (11 games)

Mitchell van der Gaag (54) - Sacked by FC Zurich

Tenure: 4 months 22 days - Points average: 1.44 (9 games)

Uli Forte (51) - Dismissed at Winterthur

Tenure: 9 months 26 days - Points average: 0.22 (9 games)

Thomas Häberli (51) - Dismissed by Servette

Tenure: 1 year 1 month 4 days - Points average: 0 (2 games) Show more

Coach in the Super League Mattia Croci-Torti (43) Lugano

Tenure: 4 years 5 months 24 days - Points average: 1.69 (29 games)

Mario Frick (51) Luzern

Tenure: 4 years 2 months 23 days - Points average: 1.20 (30 games)

Mauro Lustrinelli (50) Thun

Term of office: 3 years 8 months 13 days - Points average: 2.37 (30 games)

Didier Tholot (61) Sion

Tenure: 2 years 8 months 13 days - Points average: 1.50 (30 games)

Enrico Maassen (42) St. Gallen

Tenure: 1 year 8 months 13 days - Points average: 1.86 (29 games)

Peter Zeidler (63) Lausanne-Sport

Term of office: 8 months 13 days - Points average: 1.20 (30 games)

Jocelyn Gourvennec (53) Servette

Tenure: 7 months 5 days - Points average: 1.19 (27 games)

Patrick Rahmen (56) Winterthur

Tenure: 4 months 22 days - points average: 0.81 (21 games)

Dennis Hediger (39) FC Zurich

Tenure: 4 months 21 days - Points average: 0.86 (21 games)

Gerardo Seoane (47) Young Boys

Tenure: 4 months 13 days - Points average: 1.42 (19 games)

Stephan Lichtsteiner (42) FC Basel

Tenure: 1 month 18 days - Points average: 1.44 (9 games)

Gernot Messner (45) Grasshoppers

Tenure/point average: - Show more