GC's Pascal Schürpf (right) scores three times in the Cup against Regensdorf. KEYSTONE

Defending champions Servette, Lugano, Grasshoppers and Lausanne-Sport all completed their tasks in the first main round of the Swiss Cup with ease. FC Zurich and FC St.Gallen also put up a good fight.

Linus Hämmerli

Servette won the Geneva derby against Signal FC Bernex-Confignon from the 2nd interregional league 7:1, Lugano turned a 0:1 into a 7:1 at Promotion League club Brühl St. Gallen. Grasshoppers and Lausanne-Sport (9:0 and 7:0 against second division clubs Regensdorf and Champel) and St. Gallen (4:0 at interregional second division club Malcantone) also had no problems.

The team that struggled the most was FC Zurich, who settled for a 2-0 win at interregional second-division side Malcantone, with Labinot Bajrami making a negative impression. The talented 19-year-old striker, who scored 18 goals in 21 Promotion League games last season, was substituted after an hour and taken off again 20 minutes later. A spectator then got into an argument with Zurich coach Ricardo Moniz.

Kutesa's highlight

Kacper Przybylko scored three times for Lugano, Julian von Moos three times for Servette. The highlight of the Servette game was Dereck Kutesa's spectacular 3:0 in the 36th minute. The striker placed his shot into the home team's net with his instep from the edge of the penalty area. In the 56th minute, Bernex-Confignon were delighted to score an equalizer. This was scored by Mikäel Barriviera.

Lausanne were also in action in the Geneva area. The Vaud side celebrated a 7:0 away win against Champel, a club from the Geneva area. Lausanne were in a scoring mood after the break and scored five goals in the second half. The second division club was denied a consolation goal.

Two triples in Regensdorf

The Grasshoppers had two three-goal scorers in their ranks in the intra-cantonal victory in Regensdorf. Pascal Schürpf made it clear early on with two goals in the first eleven minutes and the third after half an hour for a flawless hat-trick. Subsequently, Awer Mabil also scored three times in succession, spread over the two halves.

Signal Bernex-Confignon (2nd int) - Servette 1:7 (0:4). - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 18. Simbakoli 0:1. 28. Guillemenot (penalty) 0:2. 36. Kutesa 0:3. 42. Von Moos 0:4. 48. Von Moos 0:5. 55. Barriviera 1:5. 76. Magnin 1:6. 82. Von Moos 1:7.

Champel GE (2nd) - Lausanne-Sport 0:7 (0:2). - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 29. Sanches 0:1. 45. Ajdini 0:2. 46. De la Fuente 0:3. 48. Sanches 0:4. 59. Okou 0:5. 74. Oviedo 0:6. 78. Roche 0:7.

Brühl St. Gallen (PL) - Lugano 1:7 (1:4). - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 5. Bajrami 1:0. 7. Przybylko 1:1. 11. Przybylko 1:2. 24. Costa Marques 1:3. 29. Mahou 1:4. 49. Przybylko 1:5. 61. El Wafi 1:6. 92. Vladi 1:7.

Regensdorf (2nd) - Grasshoppers 0:9 (0:6). - SR Drmic. - Goals: 7. Schürpf 0:1. 11. Schürpf 0:2. 30. Schürpf 0:3. 34. Morandi 0:4. 35. Mabil 0:5. 39. Mabil 0:6. 59. Mabil 0:7. 65. Meyer 0:8. 72. Meyer 0:9.

Zug 94 (2nd int) - FC Zurich 0:2 (0:2). - SR San. - Goals: 21. Chouiar 0:1. 38. Gouré 0:2. - Remarks: 88. yellow card against Rodrigues (Zug 94).

Malcantone (2nd int) - St. Gallen 0:4 (0:3). - SR Turkes. - Goals: 15 Stevanovic 0:1. 35 Görtler 0:2. 36 Milosevic 0:3. 91 Geubbels (penalty) 0:4.