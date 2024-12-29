FC Schaffhausen only signed the Argentinian Felipe Pasadore in September. With five goals, the striker is the top scorer of the current season - but is suddenly no longer there.

"FC Schaffhausen was surprised to learn from social media that Felipe Pasadore has signed a contract with FC Sportivo Luqueño in Paraguay," wrote the FCS media office on Instagram on Saturday.

The problem? "Felipe has a current contract with FC Schaffhausen. The player would have been expected in the Munot city for the start of training on Monday," the message continues.

However, the Argentinian is unlikely to turn up next week. After all, his new club from Paraguay has already publicly confirmed the transfer - including an introductory video.

As "Blick" speculates, a clause in Pasadore's contract could be responsible for the confusion. According to the report, the contract was only valid until the end of 2024, but included an option to extend it.

FC Schaffhausen is certain that the player still has a contract in Switzerland and is now threatening Pasadore with legal action: "FC Schaffhausen will not accept such actions by a player, his agent or the new club under any circumstances. FC Schaffhausen is therefore now taking legal action against the parties involved," announced the Challenge League club.