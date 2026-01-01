The 31-year-old from Bern has joined the penultimate-placed team in the Super League from the second division in England, as the Zurich club announced.

Frey, who has signed a contract until 2028, has already played in the Super League for Young Boys, Lucerne and FC Zurich. He won the Cup with FCZ in 2018 before moving to traditional Istanbul club Fenerbahce shortly afterwards. Nuremberg and Schalke in Germany as well as Waasland-Beveren and Royal Antwerp in Belgium were further stops in recent years. He played 100 games for the two Belgian clubs in three seasons and scored 50 goals.

Frey has been with London club Queens Park Rangers for two years. He scored ten times in 53 games. In the current season, he has only played sporadically and has not played at all since the beginning of the year. At GC, he will wear the number 99 jersey.

"Michael is an experienced professional who has impressed us both on a sporting and personal level. He brings qualities that give our offense new options and are a perfect fit for us," said Head of Sport Alain Sutter in the press release. With 28 goals in 21 rounds, GC has the second-worst offense in the Super League.