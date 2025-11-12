Austrian GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner gets reinforcement from his home country. Picture: Keystone

The Grasshoppers are strengthening their squad with the addition of Austrian left-back Maximilian Ullmann. The 29-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2027, the Zurich club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ullmann was most recently under contract with Wolfsberger AC in his home country and won the Cup with the club last season. He has also made occasional appearances in the top and second-tier Italian league (Venezia) and in the 2nd Bundesliga (1. FC Magdeburg) in the past. He played one international match for the national team in 2022.

"With Maximilian, we are adding a veteran to our defense who, with his experience and pace, gives us additional options on the wing," said sporting director Alain Sutter, who played his last competitive match last May.

You might also be interested in