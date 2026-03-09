The Grasshoppers lose against Lausanne despite taking an early lead - and once again make negative headlines. The traffic light card against Michi Frey was the tenth sending-off of the season for GC. For expert Pascal Zuberbühler, this is a clear warning signal.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC lose 2:3 against Lausanne, despite taking an early lead.

After 29 games, the Grasshoppers remain deep in the basement with just 24 points.

Michi Frey is shown yellow and red in stoppage time - the 10th sending-off for GC this season, which blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler sees as a sign of frustration and the sporting crisis. Show more

After 96 minutes, GC were beaten 3-2 by Lausanne at the Letzigrund. The Grasshoppers took an early lead before Kevin Mouanga, Olivier Custodio and Seydou Traoré turned a 1-0 deficit into a decisive 3-1 win for the visitors. The Scheiblehner team has already squandered 17 points after taking the lead.

"We're not quite as secure and stable yet and can just hold on to it. We're in this situation for a reason," says Michi Frey in an interview with blue Sport.

To make matters worse, the striker, who was signed during the winter break, was sent off with a red card in stoppage time. "A very unnecessary red card," admits Frey and adds: "I slipped at the goalkeeper for the first one. And on the second one, I tried to scramble in and hit him - it is what it is."

The horror numbers of the Grasshoppers

This was GC's tenth sending off in the current season - a negative record in the Super League. "That's also a sign. It doesn't just come from somewhere," emphasized blue Sport expert Pascal 'Zubi' Zuberbühler in the studio.

Michi Frey is clearly late, there is frustration behind it, explains Zubi, adding: "Only one win in the last eleven games. You're in the barrage place and can't get away from the bottom. You had another ray of hope against Lugano with 10 men, where you somehow fought for it (editor's note: 1:0 win). But otherwise it's just not enough," the former national team goalie makes clear. Especially as they have to face leaders Thun in their next game.

GC now have just 24 points after 29 league games - only in the 2018/19 relegation season did they have fewer points to their name at the same time (22).

These figures are facts, complains Zubi, who himself was in goal for the Hoppers for a long time (1991-98). "That's simply not enough. They don't have to be able to play beautifully, they have to fight. Michael Frey, who is a pioneer when it comes to fighting, is now getting his 10th red card. It's all part of the pile-up that GC is in at the moment," said the 55-year-old angrily.