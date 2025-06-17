Jashari wants to go to Milan - but Bruges want more money

AC Milan want national team talent Ardon Jashari at all costs. This has been an open secret for several days. According to numerous reports, Milan have already submitted two bids for the Swiss to his club Brugge - but both failed.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the last offer amounted to 27 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonuses. Clearly too little for the Belgians, who are said to be demanding at least 40 million for the ex-Luzern native and are apparently hoping that other interested parties will enter the bidding with higher offers.

Because the 22-year-old has enough admirers. In addition to AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Swiss international. Even ManCity and PSG are said to be able to imagine a transfer.

According to Romano, however, Jashari has already made his own decision: he wants to go to Milan. The transfer guru wrote this on the X platform on Friday. According to this, Jashari has already submitted his transfer request in Bruges - probably also to put pressure on Milan before a possible third offer.

Will that work? Nothing is yet known about a further offer from the Italians, who are also interested in national team captain Granit Xhaka and Croatia legend Luka Modric in addition to Jashari.