GC sporting director Alain Sutter and Gernot Messner face the media ahead of the crucial match against Winterthur. While Messner calls for a willingness to fight, Sutter takes his players to task and renounces a job guarantee for his coach.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC face a crucial relegation duel against Winterthur, in which a defeat would reduce their lead over the bottom club to just two points.

Sporting director Alain Sutter and coach Gernot Messner are calling on the team to show more fighting spirit, mentality and, above all, a much more stable defense after conceding nine goals in two games recently.

Despite support for coach Messner, there is no job guarantee, while even a possible cup win would not conceal a disappointing season overall, according to Sutter. Show more

The relegation showdown par excellence awaits GC. If the Hoppers lose in Winterthur on Saturday, the bottom team will come within two points.

Sporting director Alain Sutter sent a clear message to the players at the press conference ahead of the crucial game: "Everyone must be aware of what is at stake and what kind of game awaits us." He also spoke to the team himself: "I told the team that they have to be prepared for a hot dance."

However, only negativity is not appropriate: "It's our job not just to bash the team," says the 58-year-old. "We clearly address what needs to be improved, but also show the good things. At the moment, the games are going against us. The team now has to earn its luck and go the extra mile to turn the game around on our side," says Sutter.

Messner demands willingness to fight

Coach Gernot Messner knows: "Above all, it's about accepting the fight. It will be about fight, energy, attitude and mentality."

In addition to fight and mentality, GC must above all perform better defensively than in recent weeks. The Hoppers have conceded a total of nine goals in their last two games. "We have to stop making individual mistakes," says Messner. And: "It's about defending even more as a team and also making up for mistakes made by colleagues. That will be the key."

After the two defeats against Sion and Servette, the mood in the team was "naturally not good", says the 45-year-old. But: "Life always goes on. It's important to clear your head. And then to gather energy and look ahead with positivity."

No job guarantee for the coach

Alain Sutter is also looking ahead. And the sporting director is not giving his coach a job guarantee for the coming week, even though he has only been in charge for two games: "I've been in this business for so long. The last thing I want to do is make any promises or guarantees. We all know the dynamics in football. But I'm confident in the work of Gernot and his team and expect a positive result at the weekend."

Does the Austrian already fear for his job after these words and his total false start? "Fear is not a good advisor. It's not about me personally at all, but about the team," says Messner, toning things down.

Winning the cup would not save the season

Special: One week after the relegation thriller in Winterthur, GC have the chance to reach their first cup final in 13 years against Lausanne-Ouchy. So there is a fine line between heaven and hell.

Nevertheless, Alain Sutter says: "Even if we win the cup and stay in the league, I won't be satisfied with this season. I expected much more from the team and hoped for greater development."

What is clear, however, is that the dissatisfaction will be much less if the team stays in the league. A win in the relegation showdown would be the first (big) step.