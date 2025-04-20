There will be major changes to the GC squad after the season. Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz announces this in an interview with blue Sport: "We want to bring a new team onto the pitch, one that perhaps also has other ambitions."

Jan Arnet

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you "We want to bring a new team onto the pitch in the coming season, one that perhaps also has other ambitions," says GC Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz to blue Sport.

Some of the Hoppers' contracts are coming to an end. They are in talks with all the players.

Schwarz states: "There will definitely be changes in the summer. We need new chemistry, new energy and new structures that could possibly lead GC further up the table." Show more

There could be a major shake-up at Grasshoppers in the summer. Twelve players' contracts expire at the end of June, while six more are due to leave on temporary loan.

"We are in talks with all the players," says GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz on blue Sport. It is a challenge, but also an opportunity. "We have to work through things on a daily basis. With the players we have, but also keep an eye out for new players."

The Hoppers, who were dragged deep into the relegation battle again by bottom-placed Winterthur, are optimistic. "We assume that we will continue to play in the Super League," says Schwarz at half-time in the cantonal derby, when the score is still 0-0. The final score was 0:1.

Next season, however, the record champions have bigger goals than surviving the relegation battle. "We want to put a new team on the pitch that perhaps has different ambitions." There will "definitely" be changes in the summer. "We need new chemistry, new energy and new structures that could possibly lead GC further up the table."

Tomas Oral is also a topic of discussion. His contract expires at the end of the season. Schwarz is satisfied with the collaboration with Oral. A certain stability and the way they want to play can be seen. Talks will be held with Oral at the end of the season.

Schwarz concludes: "We hope to be more successful in the summer going into the next season."