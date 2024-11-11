blue Sport reporter Gianni Wyler talks to GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz before the match between Grasshoppers and St. Gallen. Schwarz consistently avoids questions about the new coach.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, Grasshoppers sacked coach Marco Schällibaum after a poor start to the season. GC is at the bottom of the Super League table.

Before the home game against FC St.Gallen, GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz appears for an interview with blue Sport reporter Gianni Wyler.

However, Schwarz consistently avoids Wyler's questions about Schällibaum's successor and simply says: "We need a coach who can take us forward." Show more

Sometimes, indeed sometimes, club officials reveal to the media what thoughts the clubs are currently giving to important decisions. Particularly when a coach is sacked, as happened this week at GC, there are naturally some unanswered questions - especially about the successor.

blue Sport reporter Gianni Wyler has set himself the task of finding out as much as possible about GC head of sport Stephan Schwarz. But Schwarz remains tough, answers briefly and practically meaninglessly and doesn't let anything at all slip. The transcript of a one-sided interview, of which Wyler can at least summarize: "I tried everything."

We are delighted to be able to talk to Stephan Schwarz about the situation at GC. How often have you been asked in the last few days when the new GC coach will finally arrive?

Stephan Schwarz: Several times a day, of course.

I've rarely seen a club official come into an interview and drop the big bombshell and reveal that XY will be the new coach. You can do that if you want. But give us a little bit of information: What might the new man have?

I don't want to speculate and I'm not going to get involved. So let's just leave it at that. We'll play the game with our interim coach today and then present a suitable solution.

How far have talks progressed? Are there any candidates? Have you had any time at all to prepare for today's game or are you just looking for a coach?

We are preparing everything. Both the game and, in parallel, the coaching issue, of course. That's simply what we have to do every day.

What does the new coach have to bring to the table that Marco Schällibaum didn't have that made you decide to make this change now?

Marco gave his all for us right up to the last day. In the end, it was the results that tipped the scales. Unfortunately, that's the way it is in professional football. We both sat together again on Monday and more or less summed it up. Now we simply need a new coach who can take the team with him again. Marco has done just that and then things will move forward positively.

Do we have to wait a bit now? Do we sound out the market for potential coaches? Do we also have to wait and see what happens with Michael Wimmer at Greuther Fürth?

Once again: I don't comment on speculation. And which situations and when and how is not an issue for me here today before the game.

But give us an insight, what kind of coach is GC looking for?

A coach who can take us forward.

What does that mean in concrete terms, what does he have to do with the team?

As we have always said, they have to develop a common idea and bring it onto the pitch. And that will be important, the players need confidence and then they can deliver.

I have another somewhat critical question. You can change coaches. Bruno Berner didn't last long, nor did Marco Schällibaum. Does changing coaches perhaps conceal the fact that the squad is too thin in terms of quality?

I don't think so, no.

What makes you so sure?

My conviction.

What do you think we'll see of GC today against St. Gallen? They are now bottom of the table.

I'm assuming that we'll see a very committed performance today, a cohesive team performance and then we hope that we can pull the game back in our favor in the end.

And we hope that GC can present the new coach as soon as possible. Is there a time horizon?

I'm not announcing a time horizon. We are playing with the interim coach today and will present the solution as soon as it is ready.