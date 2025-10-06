  1. Residential Customers
Super League GC striker Plange suspended for three games - Sion's Bouchlarhem for two

SDA

6.10.2025 - 12:38

Luke Plange of Grasshoppers must sit out three competitive matches. The Swiss Football League prosecuted the English striker for his assault against FC Zurich.

Keystone-SDA

06.10.2025, 12:38

06.10.2025, 13:19

Plange was sent off four minutes before the end of GC's 3-0 win in the derby on Saturday "for an assault involving provocation".

FC Sion's Théo Bouchlarhem will miss the next two games. The French attacking player was also red-carded on Saturday in the final phase of the away game against Luzern (3:3) after a rough foul. Bouchlarhem had only been substituted nine minutes earlier.

