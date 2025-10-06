Luke Plange of Grasshoppers must sit out three competitive matches. The Swiss Football League prosecuted the English striker for his assault against FC Zurich.
Plange was sent off four minutes before the end of GC's 3-0 win in the derby on Saturday "for an assault involving provocation".
FC Sion's Théo Bouchlarhem will miss the next two games. The French attacking player was also red-carded on Saturday in the final phase of the away game against Luzern (3:3) after a rough foul. Bouchlarhem had only been substituted nine minutes earlier.