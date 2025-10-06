Luke Plange of Grasshoppers must sit out three competitive matches. The Swiss Football League prosecuted the English striker for his assault against FC Zurich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Plange was sent off four minutes before the end of GC's 3-0 win in the derby on Saturday "for an assault involving provocation".

FC Sion's Théo Bouchlarhem will miss the next two games. The French attacking player was also red-carded on Saturday in the final phase of the away game against Luzern (3:3) after a rough foul. Bouchlarhem had only been substituted nine minutes earlier.