The Grasshoppers did not cut a good figure on the pitch during the defeat against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - the same applies to some of the chaotic supporters who caused a riot after the match. Picture: Keystone

After the final whistle of Saturday's cup semi-final between Lausanne-Ouchy and Grasshoppers (2:0), the Zurich team bus was attacked by around 30 people. The club has now spoken out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the statement, the people threw petards and barricades at the bus. Some of the team were already on the bus at the time, but were able to flee to the dressing room in time. The people in question then tried to get into the dressing rooms. Most of them were stopped by security staff.

However, a few individuals were briefly able to enter the wing but were prevented from reaching the players. According to the club, the bus driver was slightly injured by the use of pepper spray. Following this incident, the Grasshoppers team were able to make their return journey as planned.

"We understand the great disappointment about yesterday's cup defeat. The team, the club and the whole environment also share this," the club wrote. Nevertheless, a clear line has been crossed with this incident: "This behavior is shameful and in no way acceptable. We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms."

According to the statement, a detailed investigation has already been initiated together with the fan representatives, and the club is also in close contact with the security officers in order to clarify the incident in more detail and initiate any legal action.