GC fan favorite Giotto Morandi has signed with Servette. Keystone

GC has dispensed with the services of Giotto Morandi in the fierce relegation battle. The GC top scorer has already signed with Servette. According to blue Sport, YB were also keen on Morandi.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giotto Morandi will leave Grasshoppers after nine years. The 26-year-old is moving to Servette on a free transfer.

YB were also interested in the attacking player, but Morandi opted for Geneva.

For GC, it's all or nothing on Thursday in the last game of the season: the Hoppers want to avoid relegation with a win against St. Gallen, and direct relegation is also possible. Show more

He still wears the captain's armband at GC in April. Giotto Morandi (26), an attacking all-rounder with a fine touch and the record champions' top scorer with 5 goals and 6 assists.

After the 0:3 in the derby against FCZ on May 10, there is a lot of fuss about him. Blick" reported that Morandi had been suspended by GC and was no longer welcome for the remaining matches and training sessions. His attitude and performance were said to be inadequate in the relegation battle.

When asked by blue Sport a few days ago, GC denied this. "Giotto Morandi was absent due to a minor muscular injury," the Hoppers said.

YB was also interested in GC Morandi

It has long been clear that the player from Ticino, who moved from Team Ticino to Niederhasli nine years ago, will leave GC at the end of the season. And where to in the meantime.

Morandi has already signed for Servette. He will play European football in the Geneva kit from next season.

According to information from blue Sport, however, Servette were not the only top Swiss team interested. Morandi is said to have turned down Young Boys, who later entered the poker game.

Decision in the relegation battle on Thursday

Thursday's final game of the season at the Letzigrund will be a clash with St. Gallen. It will then be decided whether GC will be relegated, have to go to the barrage or can still save themselves directly. With blue Sport you can be there live on Thursday from 8.30 pm.

