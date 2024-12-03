Three days after their last clash in the league, Grasshoppers and FC Zurich face each other again. The Zurich Cup derby in the ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
28.
GC makes FCZ sit up and take notice again
So, one or two fans should now be sitting up in their seats. GC skilfully make their way into FCZ's danger zone and take their first shot. The shot is stopped by onrushing FCZ defenders, the rebound ends up with Ndenge, who shoots the ball from the edge of the penalty area just wide of the right-hand post.
-
25.
Spectacle, where are you?
Anyone with a seat in the Letzigrund will be glued to the red plastic seats for the time being. The game is taking place between the sixteen, the big show has yet to materialize. Nevertheless, the players are going into the duels with a lot of power and are giving each other nothing.
-
15.
Strong GC
Grasshoppers are more convincing than FC Zurich in the opening quarter of an hour. The team at the bottom of the league had two headers from set-pieces, one went over the goal and the other was easy pickings for FCZ keeper Brecher. Nothing to see from FCZ offensively so far. GC are skillfully stopping the advances so far.
-
3.
GC make their mark
Wow, it's getting hot in front of goal for the first time. GC have a chance from a corner kick. Bojang heads the ball just over the goal. The Hoppers make their first mark.
-
1.
The ball rolls
Fedayi San uses his whistle for the first time. In other words: The game is underway.
-
0.
The teams are here
So, it's just a matter of seconds. It will start soon.
-
The line-ups are here
-
Talking points after the last Zurich derby
The 287th Zurich derby on Saturday evening will be remembered above all for the fact that the GC curve remained half-empty for almost the entire match. The reason for this was the encirclement of around 500 GC fans on the Duttweiler Bridge. blue Sport spoke to a GC fan who was there but wishes to remain anonymous and to the Zurich city police.
-
Hot-tempered FCZ coach Moniz
After the 1:1 draw in the Zurich derby, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz goes off on referee Luca Piccolo and lashes out at journalists. There is hardly any time to digest the frustration. Because the next derby is already waiting.
-
This is why the GC v FCZ cup clash cannot be seen on TV
Anyone wanting to watch the cup clash between GC and FCZ today will have to switch to the SRF web. The women's handball and football matches will be broadcast on TV. If you're not in the mood for moving images anyway, we've got something for you: the ticker on blue News.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the match between Grasshoppers and FC Zurich. In contrast to last weekend's 2-2 draw, there will be a winner today. The winner will advance to the quarter-finals. Kick-off is at 8pm.