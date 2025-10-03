Match winner for the GC women: Marta Cazalla celebrates after the 2:1 winning goal at Young Boys. Picture: Keystone

The Grasshoppers win the Women's Super League's top match away against the YB women 2:1 and take revenge for their defeat in last season's play-off final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The decisive goal was scored by Spaniard Marta Cazalla after just over an hour. She missed a corner from Melanie Müller and finished completely free. The Bernese side had managed to overturn an initial GC lead in the first half within three minutes.

The GC women thus consolidated their 2nd place in the table and caught up with leaders Servette Chênois, who play their 7th round game at home against Thun on Saturday, at least for one day.