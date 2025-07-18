Gelson Fernandes after his historic goal against Spain at the 2010 World Cup. KEYSTONE

Beat world champions Spain? Not impossible! The men's national team creates a sensation at the 2010 World Cup. Good omen: Gelson Fernandes, who scored the winning goal at the time, is keeping his fingers crossed for the national team in the stadium today.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Before the quarter-final clash against Spain, blue Sport spoke to Gelson Fernandes.

His winning goal against the overpowering eventual world champions Spain at the 2010 World Cup had the whole of Switzerland cheering.

Can the Swiss achieve the same miracle 15 years later? "Yes," says Gelson, "with a lot of courage, a lot of passion and a bit of luck." Show more

Gelson Fernandes, how can you beat a seemingly overpowering Spain? If anyone knows, it's you.

Yes, you can (laughs). You have to stay compact and be patient. The Spanish are technically very, very strong. That's why you have to stay calm. Very calm. And then take your chance when you get it.

Like you did at the World Cup in 2010, when you scored to make it 1:0. The women's starting position today is similar.

The starting position is a bit like in 2010. Spain are the top favorites and we also have similar qualities. The women play with heart and passion. And if you bring these qualities to the pitch in football, anything is possible.

You have been at the Club World Cup in recent weeks. Did you experience the enthusiasm that the national team players generated in Switzerland?

I certainly noticed the enthusiasm. My family and I are following the European Championships. We're also friends with the Beney family. And don't forget: Johan Djourou, my long-time roommate in the national team, is part of the team.

Where will you be watching the game?

I'll be live in the stadium and keeping my fingers crossed for the national team.

Three things you need for a sensation?

To win, we need a lot of courage, a lot of passion and also a bit of luck.

