Italy’s former national team coach, Gennaro Gattuso, is taking over as head coach at Lazio Rome. The capital city club announced on Tuesday that it had signed the 2006 World Cup champion.

For Gattuso, this marks his eleventh coaching stint since the former midfielder began his second career with FC Sion in 2013. Most recently, the 48-year-old had coached the Italian national team, but was forced to step down after the Squadra Azzurra’s latest failure in World Cup qualifying—a playoff loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

Previously, Gattuso coached AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia, Marseille, and Hajduk Split, among others.