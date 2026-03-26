Gennaro Gattuso gives his thoughts ahead of the match against Northern Ireland Keystone

Italy have already won four World Cup titles. Now the proud football nation is in danger of missing out on a third World Cup in a row. The mood is tense. The association president talks about reforms.

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Gennaro Gattuso is relaxed and confident ahead of the play-offs. "Everyone knows what's at stake for us and how important this game is for us. We'll do what we have to do with great composure," said the Italian national coach and 2006 World Cup winner ahead of the semi-final showdown against Northern Ireland.

Italy are in danger of missing out on the World Cup finals for the third time in a row. 48 teams at the mega event in the USA, Canada and Mexico and the Squadra Azzurra is not there? That would be a sporting disaster for the four-time world champions.

Gattuso: "I firmly believe in this team"

Gattuso knows this, of course. And perhaps that is precisely why the 48-year-old, who started his coaching career at FC Sion, is talking up his team. "These players are not beginners. They have won a lot, both at club level and with the national team," he said at the training camp in Florence. "I firmly believe in this team. We have a great chance and we don't want any excuses."

The Italian fans don't want them either. The mood among many supporters is skeptical and tense. Even in the group stage, the national team players were subjected to violent expressions of displeasure on several occasions.

During the late 2:0 victory in Moldova, Gattuso spoke of a disgrace in this context; after the humiliating 1:4 defeat against group winners Norway at the end, he asked for forgiveness. Since last summer, the former midfielder has been in charge of a team that has been in the doldrums for some time.

Bad experiences with play-offs

"In sport, everything revolves around cycles, but this one in football has lasted far too long," said Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi recently. Virtually an entire generation of Italian children have no memories of their national team playing in the World Cup.

"For generations of Italians, the World Cup was the time when the country came together and waved our flag," Abodi told the newspaper "La Stampa", adding: "Today, our national feeling goes beyond football, but it would still be nice to share these emotions with younger fans."

Italy's last match at a World Cup final to date was the 1-0 defeat to Uruguay on June 24, 2014 in Brazil. The four-time world champions were eliminated in the group stage. In 2018, the Squadra Azzurra were eliminated by Sweden in the qualifying play-offs. Four years later, a defeat against North Macedonia put an end to any World Cup dreams.

Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina would be their opponents in the final

The negative trend, which was briefly interrupted by the surprising title at the 2021 European Championship, has sparked discussions in Italy that go far beyond the national team. Association president Gabriele Gravina wants to bring Italian football forward with a new youth concept.

In his view, too much emphasis has been placed on tactics up to now. We need to move away from defensive approaches that focus on "winning at all costs", he explained. Of course, this doesn't help in the short term and Gravina would also be happy to accept successes in the play-offs that aren't beautifully played out.

If the Italians beat Northern Ireland in Bergamo on Thursday, their opponents in the final next Tuesday will be either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina. Italy have not lost to Northern Ireland since 1958. There have been six wins and two draws since then. Italy have not conceded a goal in their last seven games.

If they qualify, Gattuso's team will face Switzerland, Canada and Qatar in Group B at the World Cup.