In an interview with blue Sport, Georges Bregy shares his thoughts on what he thinks the Swiss national team is capable of at the World Cup in the U.S. and draws a comparison to the legendary 1994 team.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Georges Bregy compares the 1994 Swiss national team with today’s squad and explains in a “Legends Talk” on blue Sport where the major difference lies.

Bregy has enormous faith in Murat Yakin’s team for the tournament in the U.S.

“You can tell even from the outside that the team has grown closer together. Everyone is happy for each other,” says Bregy, adding, “I could even imagine them pulling off a major upset.”

Thirty-two years ago, Georges Bregy, Alain Sutter, Stéphane Chapuisat, and the rest of the team set the hearts of Swiss soccer fans racing. At the World Cup, the Swiss national team advanced past the group stage and made it to the round of 16, where a 0–3 loss to Spain ended their tournament run. “For that time, we were a sensational team,” Bregy enthuses during the “Legends Talk” on blue Sport.

For some, that squad is still considered the best Swiss national team of all time. What does the 55-time international think? “You can’t compare different eras. We were an extremely strong team. But that was a squad where the same starting eleven practically always played, and we had three or four substitutes,” explains Bregy. “Today, you have a squad that consists not just of 14 or 15 players, but of 22 or 23. That way, you can make substitutions and have tactical options.”

Murat Yakin can count on players who have proven themselves at the highest level. “They all play in the top five leagues. That’s a major factor. The pace is different; the players have been able to make their mark abroad. Now we have 24 players who play in the top five leagues. That’s incredible.”

“The team has grown together”

That’s not the only reason Bregy has high hopes for the national team in the U.S. “It’s a cohesive team. They fight for each other, which wasn’t quite as evident two years ago. Back then, there were cliques. Now you can tell even from the outside that the team has grown closer. Everyone is happy for each other—and no one is jealous when they don’t play,” says Bregy. “In addition, the team has matured through the World Cup and European Championship tournaments they’ve played in. That gives them a certain self-confidence.”

That’s why reaching the knockout stage is a must. “After that, anything is possible. I could even imagine us pulling off a big upset and making it all the way to the final,” says Bregy, adding with a laugh: “I don’t really care who we beat in the final—whether it’s Brazil, Argentina, France, or Germany.”

All episodes featuring Georges Bregy in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length “Legends Talk” with Georges Bregy