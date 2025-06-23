  1. Residential Customers
Grasshoppers remain silent Gerald Scheiblehner already writes on Instagram that he will be the new GC coach

Sandro Zappella

23.6.2025

Gerald Scheiblehner already describes himself as GC coach.
Keystone

The Austrian Gerald Scheiblehner is apparently set to become the new GC coach. The 48-year-old is already referring to himself as such on Instagram. However, the Grasshoppers have yet to confirm this.

23.06.2025, 15:53

23.06.2025, 15:55

GC has apparently found what it was looking for in its search for a new coach. The successor to Tomas Oral, whose contract was not extended, will be Gerald Scheiblehner. The 48-year-old Austrian was previously coach at Blau-Weiss Linz and surprisingly led the club to the final round of the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

On Monday afternoon, the club confirmed the departure of its coach and wrote: "Head coach Gerald Scheiblehner will leave FC Blau-Weiss Linz with immediate effect and move abroad." Scheiblehner himself already describes himself as a GC coach on Instagram.

Scheiblehner himself writes that he is the new head coach at GC.
screenshot: Instagram

Only at the Grasshoppers is everything apparently taking a little longer. The Austrian has not yet been officially introduced as coach. Nothing is being communicated at the moment, blue Sport was asked.

