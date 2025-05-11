  1. Residential Customers
First leg of the final Géraldine Ess shoots GC to victory against YB in the 90th minute

Patrick Lämmle

11.5.2025

Géraldine Ess lets the GC women celebrate.
Keystone
Keystone

GC wins the first leg of the final against YB 1:0 thanks to a goal by Géraldine Ess.

11.05.2025, 16:54

11.05.2025, 17:23

Women's Super League final

  • The women's championship is played in a play-off format with a first and second leg.
  • GC wins the first leg 1:0 thanks to a goal from Géraldine Ess.
Show more

The first half of the first leg of the final between GC and YB is a tough affair. Apart from a great chance in the 36th minute, there was hardly any offensive action worth mentioning. After a strong counter-attack, Noémie Potier suddenly found herself alone in front of Tamara Biedermann, but was unable to get the ball past the goalkeeper, who reacted strongly.

The 2964 spectators did not get their money's worth for long after the break. In the 81st minute, YB player Athena Kuehn smashes the ball against the crossbar. On the counter-attack, Emanuela Pfister goes down in the penalty area, but she hopes in vain for a penalty.

In the 90th minute, there was huge jubilation. The YB players are unable to clear a long ball properly and the ball flies to the feet of Géraldine Ess, who slots into the near corner from around 12 meters - just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Telegram

Grasshoppers - Young Boys 1:0 (0:0)

Letzigrund, Zurich. - SR Anex - Goal: 90 Ess 1:0.

Grasshoppers: Kozal; Emma Egli, Nicoli (88. Ess), Laino, Müller; Lempérière; Dongus, Looser (76. Mikulica); McKenna; Pfister (88. Luzon), Potier (61. Janina Egli).

Young Boys: Biedermann; Frey, Douma, Zaugg, Meister; Waeber, Kuehn, Münger (75. Remy); Beney (90. Schärz), Strode (75. Josten), Dysli (62. Granges).

Cautions: 58 Pfister, 75 Emma Egli.

The second leg will take place on May 17 in Wankdorf

The second leg will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 17:00 in Bern.

The championship trophy is ready, even if it can only be won next week.
Keystone
Keystone

