Géraldine Reuteler played all four European Championship games for Switzerland, won Player of the Match three times - and she made sure that the memories of the European Championships will never fade.

Jan Arnet

Despite being knocked out in the quarter-finals, she was proud of the enthusiasm the team generated in Switzerland.

Reuteler paid tribute to the historic tournament with a tattoo and emphasized how unexpected the development of women's football was for her. Show more

What could possibly get a hardened footballer like Géraldine Reuteler out of her shell emotionally? A midfielder who has worn the colors of Bundesliga club Frankfurt more than 120 times - and who has also played 85 times for the Swiss national team, including at several major tournaments? One thing for sure: a European Championship in her own country. A tournament on your doorstep, in front of friends, in front of your family - but also in front of the whole football world.

Reuteler is only 26 years old. But in her words, in her manner, she is already astonishingly mature - on and off the pitch. However, if she has to name one moment that will particularly remind her of this home European Championship, which ended in the quarter-finals for Switzerland - then even she is overwhelmed. "There were so many great moments that it's impossible to pick out just one," she says, "but the way we inspired Switzerland throughout the tournament was fantastic."

"I had goosebumps when I looked out of the bus"

The feeling of having the whole sporting nation behind you - unforgettable moments. Despite the painful 2:1 defeat to the Norwegians at the start and later that in the quarter-final against Spain after a heroic fight. Reuteler says: "Probably none of us had ever dreamed of experiencing something like this."

And the feeling was repeated before every game. "Every time I looked out of the bus, I had goosebumps. It was crazy," says Reuteler. She recounts it as if her body is still full of adrenaline. "After all, you had to deliver in every game." She certainly did - and was in the starting eleven for all four games.

Schertenleib is waiting for "better moments"

For Reuteler, the feelings and the occasion were extraordinary, because she never thought that women's football would develop so rapidly. "When I started, it was actually impossible to believe that a woman would be allowed to compete in a home European Championship - and then as a professional," she says. And yet she is just 26 years old.

Reuteler got a tattoo so that the feelings and friends from the summer of 2025 never fade - "a quarter for the quarter-finals", she says. She also kept her shoes, as she does after other major events.

Reuteler's teammate Sydney Schertenleib was also thinking about getting a tattoo. "I thought about getting a 22 tattooed on my foot." The shirt number she wore during the tournament. "But then I thought that there would be even better moments that I could immortalize that way."

No one would mind.