YB coach Gerardo Seoane provides personal insights in the football talk "Heimspiel": The 47-year-old talks about the balancing act between career and family - and why this is often at the expense of his loved ones.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB coach Gerardo Seoane emphasizes in the football talk Heimspiel that the coaching profession demands a lot of time and mental energy, which often means that the family is neglected.

Despite the high workload, he tries to at least be present in everyday life, for example at dinner together, even if his thoughts often remain on his job.

As a father and coach, he follows similar principles: a mixture of strictness, clear values, closeness and support. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

After his playing career, Gerardo Seoane switched sides and entered the coaching business in 2013. He first earned his spurs at FC Luzern in the youth ranks before taking over the fan team in 2018. Half a year at FCL was enough for the YB managers to poach him.

He was also immediately successful in Bern. After three successful years, he ventured abroad. In the Bundesliga, Seoane coached Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach before returning to Young Boys in the summer.

How does he manage the balancing act between his demanding job and his family? "It certainly comes up short, that's quite clear in our profession," says the 47-year-old in the football talk Heimspiel and adds: "Especially when you also have a change of residence."

"There are also moments when you're with your family, but you're not always mentally present. A coach has a lot of thoughts in his head. 'How should I decide at the weekend?", explains the Lucerne-born coach as an example.

But he tries to carve out time for dinner with the family, even if he doesn't always have the head for it, he says. "It's important for the children's upbringing that a father is there. Also for the partners in the relationship," he says.

"I can be very strict when something is wrong"

The Lucerne native has a total of four children: two with his partner Chantal and two more children from his first marriage. "The two older ones are a bit different. I have to try to lasso them so that I can see them at all," smiles Seoane and says that's just the way things are.

Is he a strict father? "I think it's the same with the players. I can be very strict when something happens," says Seoane. There are simply certain things, certain values, that drive him up the wall. "If a player doesn't do something he's supposed to do and feels like he's letting something slip, then I can be more intense," he emphasizes.

"But as a coach, you have to play with everything. The children need closeness and love. But your role as a father is also to point out certain things at a given time," he explains. The same principle also applies to the players. "Not every speech or every sermon during the break is fun for you as a coach, but sometimes it's necessary for the good of the group," says Seoane

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