Gerardo Seoane talks about his intense experiences as a Bundesliga coach in Germany and the challenges of being sacked in the football talk Heimspiel.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB coach Gerardo Seoane talks about his experiences in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the football talk Heimspiel.

Both dismissals were difficult for the 47-year-old to digest. He says of his departure from Leverkusen: "I needed time to digest it and recharge my batteries."

Seoane was able to process the Gladbach dismissal more quickly - although the separation came as a surprise to him. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

In the summer of 2021, Gerardo Seoane ventured abroad after winning three championship titles in a row with Young Boys. The successful coach moves to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and thus into a different football world.

"There are a few more media. There's a lot of work before and after the game, even during the week. You're under a lot more scrutiny. At first, that can be an uncomfortable feeling for some people, but you have to get over that quickly," says Seoane in the football talk Heimspiel.

From the 47-year-old's point of view, the most important thing is that a coach comes across as a natural person: "You can't pretend, but it's important that you work on yourself. That you recognize how to approach a player without making a fuss."

"The first dismissal is enough to get you fired"

Media relations play a crucial role in this. "I try not to say things to the outside world that could damage the inner core," Seoane reveals. "As a coach, you have to prepare for that and a media representative is important. Even more so in Germany, because one or two questions are asked more directly and the follow-up questions are sometimes more aggressive."

When the Lucerne-born coach had to vacate his position after just under a year and a half, it hit him hard: "The first dismissal really hits home. But every dismissal has its own story," says Seoane. He had anticipated his dismissal at Leverkusen. "You can prepare yourself a little. But when you're told that you've been sacked, it's a decisive moment. I needed time to digest it and gather my energy again."

The surprising Gladbach exit

Things are very different for Seoane at Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he will be on the touchline between June 2023 and September 2025. "It came as quite a surprise to me at Gladbach. So early in the championship," he says. Despite good performances, they didn't score enough points at the start of the season. "And at some point it takes on a dynamic and you can no longer control it. It's an unpleasant moment that is simply part of our job."

Accordingly, it takes time to come to terms with it. "At the moment it's communicated to you, you don't want to go into a big conversation and work through everything," says Seoane, who does, however, make up for it with a certain distance: "The good thing is that I was able to talk to the people who sacked me again afterwards. That's the unpleasant part of the business. But that shouldn't damage personal relationships."

Heimspiel - the whole show

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