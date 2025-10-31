On Friday afternoon, YB announced the dismissal of Giorgio Contini. It is now clear who will succeed him: Gerardo Seoane. The 47-year-old signs a contract until summer 2028.

Gerardo Seoane becomes the new YB coach, bringing back memories of glorious times in Bern. In 2018/19, Seoane took over as head coach at YB and led the Bernese team to the title defense. In his second season under Seoane, YB even won the double and a third championship in 2020/21.

Seoane says: "YB is a very special club for me. After the very successful times between 2018 and 2021, contact with many people at the club never faded. And when the opportunity arose to return to YB, it triggered positive emotions for me." The important thing now is to quickly get an overall picture.

Spycher: "The wires were hot after the GC game"

Christoph Spycher, Chief Sports at BSC Young Boys, explained in a press release: "It is of great significance for us that the signing of Gerry Seoane has worked out. He marks the start of a new cycle, even if we are not expecting miracles and are aware that we are in a delicate situation." They are striving for the continuity that has been lacking recently.

Over the course of the week, the management clarified whether there was even a chance of a return. "On Thursday after the game at GC, the wires got hot; it was a short night. Because we have a very good basis from the past, it was possible to find a solution in a very short time," said Spycher.

Seoane will be on the touchline for the first time on Sunday in the clash against FC Basel. "In view of Sunday's game, he and his coaching staff have very little time. But they will provide the necessary impetus. And I would like to emphasize once again that we are pursuing a long-term project with Gerry Seoane," said Spycher.

The following Thursday, the away game in the Europa League against PAOK is on the agenda.

Highs and lows in the Bundesliga

In the summer of 2021, Seoane moved to the Bundesliga as a three-time champion coach at Bayer Leverkusen. In his very first season, he led the Werkself to the Champions League in third place. With 64 points, it was the most successful season since the 2012/13 season, and the 80 Bundesliga goals also set a club record.

However, the start to his second season was a complete failure, which is why he was dismissed in October after just over a year. Seoane then took over at Borussia Mönchengladbach for the 2023/24 season. Under Seoane, however, the foals fell short of their expectations. 14th place in the first year, 10th place in the second. In September 2025, Gladbach pull the ripcord after three rounds (1 point, 0 goals) and ten games without a win across the season.

And now Seoane returns to YB to lead the Bernese back to the top.