FC Thun is back in the Super League. This is what coach Mauro Lustrinelli and president Andres Gerber have to say about the successful promotion.

Lustrinelli: "I'm incredibly happy and proud inside. It's been a long road."

Thun president Andres Gerber speaks of satisfaction. After five years in the second tier, the FCT is back in the Super League. "It's like a dream. It's wonderful." Show more

FC Thun is back in the Super League. "Enjoy," were the first words of promotion coach Mauro Lustrinelli. The man from Ticino took over as coach of the Bernese Oberland club in the summer of 2022, and three seasons later he is leading the FCT back to the top flight after five years in the Challenge League.

"I always believed in promotion," emphasizes Lustrinelli. The team has been in the flow over the past month. Now promotion is a fact. A fact that Lustrinelli has played through in his head "a thousand times". "I'm incredibly happy and proud inside. It's been a long road. This is the reward for FC Thun, for the work over the three years."

Goal from home-grown talent the "cherry on the cake"

In his career as a coach, it is the greatest success to date. Especially emotionally, as Lustrinelli has been associated with FC Thun for years. The 49-year-old has only ever experienced promotion as a player (2002 with FC Wil, 2010 with FC Thun). "I've already won two promotions as a player, but this is even better."

For Lustrinelli, the fact that 19-year-old home-grown talent Ethan Meichtry scored the decisive goal is the "cherry on the cake". That speaks for the philosophy of FC Thun.

Gerber: "A huge satisfaction"

Thun's philosophy is supported by President Andres Gerber, among others. The promotion goes deep. "It's a huge satisfaction. We were on the brink of death, both economically and in sporting terms. But we fought and survived. Now we're in the Super League and it's like a dream. It's wonderful."

Gerber speaks of a well-deserved promotion and praises the club for its perseverance over the years. "We've been in the Challenge League for five years now. If we had been told five years ago that it would take five years (to get promoted again, ed.), I don't know if we would have persevered."

But the team from Thun persevered and are back in the top flight. Right at the start of the season, the FCT set promotion as their goal for the season. A bold decision, as Gerber says looking back. But he says: "It was good that we were brave. We made it."

