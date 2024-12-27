The DFB has imposed fines of around 12.5 million euros on clubs in the top three leagues for the 2023/24 season. dpa

The association is asking the clubs to pay up for the misconduct of their fans. Eintracht Frankfurt was the sad leader last season.

The German Football Association has imposed fines on clubs from Germany's top three football leagues.

The fines relate to various fan offenses. In total, the DFB has imposed fines of around 12.5 million euros. Most of the money will go to foundations.

Eintracht Frankfurt received a fine of 918,950 euros and is the front-runner, followed by 1. FC Köln (725,750 euros) and 1. FC Kaiserslautern (673,100 euros) Show more

The German Football Association imposed fines totaling around 12.5 million euros on the 56 clubs from the top three leagues for various fan offenses in the 2023/24 season. The 36 professional clubs in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 account for just under eleven million euros. The penalties relate to both championship and cup matches. The majority of the sentences were handed down in connection with pyrotechnical incidents.

Last season's riot champion is Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hessians were fined a total of 918,950 euros by the DFB sports court. They were followed by Bundesliga relegated team 1. FC Köln with 725,750 euros and second division team 1. FC Kaiserslautern with 673,100 euros.

Hannover 96 (609,940), Hamburger SV (520,800) and Hansa Rostock (519,280) were also fined more than half a million euros. In the 3rd division, 1. FC Saarbrücken leads the ranking with 213,800 euros ahead of Waldhof Mannheim (205,610).

Most of the money goes to foundations

As the clubs are allowed to use part of the fines imposed by the DFB for violence prevention measures, only just under eight million euros ended up in the association's account. Frankfurt was the sad frontrunner, transferring 614,250 euros. Cologne actually paid 489,180 euros and FCK 455,600 euros.

The DFB used the majority of the fines for charitable purposes. A total of six million euros went to football-related foundations in 2024. This was over one million more than in the previous year. "I am very pleased that we are thus securing and facilitating the important work of the foundations for the future," said DFB Treasurer Stephan Grunwald.