Had a hand in a surprise goal for the German footballers: ball boy Noel Urbaniak (l.). dpa

Ball boy Noel Urbaniak was celebrated after the international match against Italy because he set up a goal for the DFB team. If the DFL has its way, this will no longer be possible in future.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The German Football League (DFL) wants to increase fairness in Germany's two highest leagues by having ball boys no longer throw the balls to the players, but place them on marker plates.

As soon as they pick up a ball outside the pitch, they should immediately return it to a free marker tile. It is strictly forbidden to retain balls or enter the pitch.

According to the DFL, implementation is not mandatory. The FIFA directive that eight ball boys must be placed around the pitch still applies. Show more

In future, the ball boys in the Bundesliga will only be ball fetchers and are unlikely to cause a sensation as game accelerators - if the German Football League (DFL) has its way for the new season. The DFL is recommending the so-called multiball concept to the 36 professional clubs. This means that the current ball boys should place the balls on marker plates and no longer throw them to the professionals.

The DFL confirmed this to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The aim is to "promote fairness in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 by restarting play more quickly and reducing time-wasting". However, the implementation of the concept is not mandatory. The FIFA directive that eight ball boys must be placed around the pitch still applies.

Teenager Noel Urbaniak celebrated after Italy game

At the Nations League match against Italy in Dortmund in March, the quick reaction of ball boy Noel Urbaniak led to a curious goal for the German national team. The teenager was later celebrated for his action: He threw the ball straight to captain Joshua Kimmich, who reacted quickly and delivered the corner kick into the middle to Jamal Musiala. The professional scored the 2:0 unchallenged.

In a similar scene, current Hoffenheim Bundesliga professional Umut Tohumcu had helped set up a TSG goal from Mark Uth against FC Bayern as an assistant on the touchline in 2017. However, Andrej Kramaric, who took the throw-in before the goal, later explained that he had "really shouted at the ball boy to give me the ball quickly".

Marking plates on the edge of the pitch

Conversely, however, the assistants provided by the host club sometimes delay the actions of the visiting team. The minimum of eight ball fetchers would each be responsible for a maximum of three balls. As soon as they pick up a ball outside the field of play, they must return it immediately to a free marker tile. It is strictly forbidden to retain balls or enter the playing field.

A total of at least 19 pieces of equipment are used per match: one match ball, at least 14 additional balls on the long sides and four balls behind the goals.

Videos from the department