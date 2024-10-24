Bayern Munich loses 1:4 against Barcelona. IMAGO/Ulrich Hufnagel

Bayern Munich concede a defeat against Barcelona. The German media take Vincent Kompany's team to task after the 4-1 defeat.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Bavarian system crash that raises many questions", writes "Kicker" after Bayern Munich's 4-1 defeat against Barcelona.

Kicker: "Bavarian system crash that raises many questions. Hansi Flick and his FC Barcelona dismantle FC Bayern in their first reunion since his departure from Munich in 2021. And deservedly so. The Catalans not only showed the German record champions their limits, but also ruthlessly exposed the gaps in their system."

FAZ: "Bayern goes down against Flick's football. The reunion with his former coach Hansi Flick is not going according to plan for FC Bayern Munich. The 1:4 against FC Barcelona also threatens the course of the rest of the season."

Bild: "Shameful & frightening, Bayern! If Bayern continue like this, they will actually experience the 2025 Champions League final in Munich dahoam - but not in the Allianz Arena, but dahoam in the living room in front of the TV ..."

Spiegel: "Raphinha drives the fear of Bayern out of Barcelona. Hansi Flick cheers, Robert Lewandowski scores: FC Bayern loses at FC Barcelona after conceding a goal in the first minute. Man of the evening was Raphinha, who mercilessly exposed Bayern's weaknesses."

«If Bayern carry on like this, they will experience the 2025 final in Munich dahoam in front of the TV in their living room.» Matthias Brügelmann Editor-in-chief of Sport Bild

Sport1: "Flick's Barça humiliates Bayern. FC Bayern Munich experience a pitch-black evening in their Champions League clash with FC Barcelona. Hansi Flick cheers against his former club."

Sky: "'Flicki-Flacka' triumph! Barça humiliates Bayern."

11Freunde: "Raphinized. FC Bayern gets a hiding at FC Barcelona - and has to come to terms with a disappointing international record so far."

Focus: "Disastrous Flick reunion in Champions League: Bayern goes down against Barca."