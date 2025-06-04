Germany and Portugal will meet in the semi-finals of the Nations League final tournament on Wednesday in Munich and Spain and France a day later in Stuttgart.
While Portugal (2019), France (2021) and Spain (2023) have each won once in the first three editions of UEFA's latest competition for national teams, Germany will be aiming for their first title at home since winning the 2014 World Cup. The final will take place in Munich on Sunday.
Especially for coach Julian Nagelsmann's team, which is on the upswing again, it's not just about the title. If the Germans win the mini-tournament, they will collect so many points for the world rankings that the important place in the best draw pot for next summer's World Cup finals in North America is practically guaranteed. Of course, they also have to qualify first, but that should be a formality against Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.
Pot 1 will include the hosts USA, Canada and Mexico as well as the top nine teams in the world rankings, which currently does not include Germany. A strong opponent such as Spain, Argentina, France or England would be very likely in the group stage. Alternatively, Group A with co-hosts Mexico would also be on the cards, including unpleasant temperatures and venues.