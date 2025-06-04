Germany aim for first Nations League victory - Gallery Relaxed heading into the Nations League semi-final: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (2nd from right) and sporting director Rudi Völler watch their players Image: Keystone Portugal triumphed at the Nations League premiere in 2019. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo is still involved Image: Keystone France superstar Kylian Mbappé was delighted with the gold medal in 2021 Image: Keystone Spain are the defending champions in Germany. Two years ago in Rotterdam, they beat Croatia in the final on penalties Image: Keystone Scene of the fourth Nations League final: the FC Bayern stadium in Munich Image: Keystone Germany aim for first Nations League victory - Gallery Relaxed heading into the Nations League semi-final: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (2nd from right) and sporting director Rudi Völler watch their players Image: Keystone Portugal triumphed at the Nations League premiere in 2019. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo is still involved Image: Keystone France superstar Kylian Mbappé was delighted with the gold medal in 2021 Image: Keystone Spain are the defending champions in Germany. Two years ago in Rotterdam, they beat Croatia in the final on penalties Image: Keystone Scene of the fourth Nations League final: the FC Bayern stadium in Munich Image: Keystone

Germany and Portugal will meet in the semi-finals of the Nations League final tournament on Wednesday in Munich and Spain and France a day later in Stuttgart.

While Portugal (2019), France (2021) and Spain (2023) have each won once in the first three editions of UEFA's latest competition for national teams, Germany will be aiming for their first title at home since winning the 2014 World Cup. The final will take place in Munich on Sunday.

Especially for coach Julian Nagelsmann's team, which is on the upswing again, it's not just about the title. If the Germans win the mini-tournament, they will collect so many points for the world rankings that the important place in the best draw pot for next summer's World Cup finals in North America is practically guaranteed. Of course, they also have to qualify first, but that should be a formality against Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Pot 1 will include the hosts USA, Canada and Mexico as well as the top nine teams in the world rankings, which currently does not include Germany. A strong opponent such as Spain, Argentina, France or England would be very likely in the group stage. Alternatively, Group A with co-hosts Mexico would also be on the cards, including unpleasant temperatures and venues.