  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nations League Germany and the Netherlands storm into the quarter-finals thanks to resounding victories

SDA

16.11.2024 - 22:58

Successful with his head: Jamal Musiala.
Successful with his head: Jamal Musiala.
Tom Weller/dpa

The Netherlands qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals with a 4:0 home win against Hungary. Germany secured group victory with a scoring feast against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

16.11.2024, 22:58

17.11.2024, 06:40

Hungary experienced a difficult scenario during their visit to Amsterdam, where 2nd place in Group 3 was at stake. The game had to be interrupted after just a few minutes because assistant coach Adam Szalai collapsed on the bench. The players had only just decided to continue the match after the ten-minute interruption when the referee was contacted by the VAR.

Medical emergency. Ex-Basel pro Adam Szalai collapsed during Holland's match against Hungary

Medical emergencyEx-Basel pro Adam Szalai collapsed during Holland's match against Hungary

Immediately before the stoppage, a handball was committed in Hungary's own penalty area. Wout Weghorst converted the penalty. Cody Gakpo with another penalty, Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners ensured a clear verdict in favor of the Dutch, who also hit the edge of the goal twice.

Wout Weghorst scored early to make it 1:0 for the Netherlands
Wout Weghorst scored early to make it 1:0 for the Netherlands
Keystone

Germany had a great time against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg, celebrating their biggest win since Julian Nagelsmann took over as national coach with a 7-0 victory. Jamal Musiala scored after just 90 seconds to make it 1:0 against a defense led by Basel's Adrian Barisic, before Tim Kleindienst, who plays for Mönchengladbach under Gerardo Seoane, and Granit Xhaka's Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz each scored a brace. The last time Germany had won more emphatically against Liechtenstein was three years ago.

Telegrams and table:

Germany - Bosnia-Herzegovina 7:0 (3:0)

Freiburg. - Refereed by Fotias (GRE). - Goals: 2. Musiala 1:0. 23. Kleindienst 2:0. 37. Havertz 3:0. 50. Wirtz 4:0. 57. Wirtz 5:0. 66. Sané 6:0. 79. Kleindienst 7:0. - Comments: Bosnia-Herzegovina with Barisic (Basel).

Netherlands - Hungary 4:0 (2:0)

Amsterdam. - Referee Gil Manzano (ESP). - Goals: 9. Weghorst (penalty) 1:0. 45. Gakpo (penalty) 2:0. 64. Dumfries 3:0. 86. Koopmeiners 4:0. - Comments: Hungary with Csoboth (St. Gallen/from 80).

The decisions made so far:

Nations League. League A. Quarter-finalists (6/8): Portugal, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain.

Relegation play-offs (League A/League B, 1/4): Hungary.

Relegated teams (2/4): Switzerland, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Quarter-finals and relegation play-offs on March 20 and 23.

SDA

More from the department

Beer can to the head. Mexico's national coach injured in match in Honduras

Beer can to the headMexico's national coach injured in match in Honduras

Five problems for the national team. These are the main reasons for relegation in the Nations League

Five problems for the national teamThese are the main reasons for relegation in the Nations League

Swiss casualties. Amenda injured, Jashari ill, Embolo suspended - Zesiger called up for Spain game

Swiss casualtiesAmenda injured, Jashari ill, Embolo suspended - Zesiger called up for Spain game