Successful with his head: Jamal Musiala. Tom Weller/dpa

The Netherlands qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals with a 4:0 home win against Hungary. Germany secured group victory with a scoring feast against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

SDA

Hungary experienced a difficult scenario during their visit to Amsterdam, where 2nd place in Group 3 was at stake. The game had to be interrupted after just a few minutes because assistant coach Adam Szalai collapsed on the bench. The players had only just decided to continue the match after the ten-minute interruption when the referee was contacted by the VAR.

Immediately before the stoppage, a handball was committed in Hungary's own penalty area. Wout Weghorst converted the penalty. Cody Gakpo with another penalty, Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners ensured a clear verdict in favor of the Dutch, who also hit the edge of the goal twice.

Wout Weghorst scored early to make it 1:0 for the Netherlands Keystone

Germany had a great time against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg, celebrating their biggest win since Julian Nagelsmann took over as national coach with a 7-0 victory. Jamal Musiala scored after just 90 seconds to make it 1:0 against a defense led by Basel's Adrian Barisic, before Tim Kleindienst, who plays for Mönchengladbach under Gerardo Seoane, and Granit Xhaka's Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz each scored a brace. The last time Germany had won more emphatically against Liechtenstein was three years ago.

Telegrams and table:

Germany - Bosnia-Herzegovina 7:0 (3:0)

Freiburg. - Refereed by Fotias (GRE). - Goals: 2. Musiala 1:0. 23. Kleindienst 2:0. 37. Havertz 3:0. 50. Wirtz 4:0. 57. Wirtz 5:0. 66. Sané 6:0. 79. Kleindienst 7:0. - Comments: Bosnia-Herzegovina with Barisic (Basel).

Netherlands - Hungary 4:0 (2:0)

Amsterdam. - Referee Gil Manzano (ESP). - Goals: 9. Weghorst (penalty) 1:0. 45. Gakpo (penalty) 2:0. 64. Dumfries 3:0. 86. Koopmeiners 4:0. - Comments: Hungary with Csoboth (St. Gallen/from 80).

The decisions made so far:

Nations League. League A. Quarter-finalists (6/8): Portugal, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain.

Relegation play-offs (League A/League B, 1/4): Hungary.

Relegated teams (2/4): Switzerland, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Quarter-finals and relegation play-offs on March 20 and 23.

