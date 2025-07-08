  1. Residential Customers
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 Germany and Sweden in a comfortable starting position

SDA

8.7.2025 - 05:00

The German national team players prepare for the second group match
The German national team players prepare for the second group match
Keystone

Group C of the Women's European Championship could already be decided on the second matchday: Germany and Sweden can secure the top two places early with another win on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

08.07.2025, 05:00

08.07.2025, 05:01

Germany, who won their opening game against Poland 2:0, will face Denmark in Basel at 6pm. The Danes have their backs to the wall after losing 1-0 to Sweden on Friday.

Germany's women, led by top striker Lea Schüller, are aiming for their ninth European Championship title. Caution is advised against Denmark on Tuesday despite their role as favorites. In 2023, the Germans lost 2-0 to their smaller neighbors in the Nations League before prevailing 3-0 in their second encounter. They will also have to make do without their injured captain Giulia Gwinn for the rest of the tournament.

Sweden, whose only title win dates back to the first Women's European Championship in 1984, will face Poland in Lucerne from 9pm. Stina Blackstenius and her teammates seem to be safe from a nasty surprise against a team whose only real attacking force is Barça striker Ewa Pajor. Sweden have won five of their five head-to-head meetings, with a goal difference of 17:2.

However, the last duel between the two teams was more than four years ago. Poland have made great progress since then.

