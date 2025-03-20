In his element: Germany's top scorer Tim Kleindienst. Picture: Antonio Calanni/AP/dpa

Germany is well on its way to the final four of the Nations League. Julian Nagelsmann's team won the quarter-final first leg in Italy 2:1, while France and Portugal conceded defeats.

Luca Betschart

Leon Goretzka, of all people, scored the German winner in Milan with a quarter of an hour to go. The Bayern Munich midfielder headed a corner from his club colleague Joshua Kimmich past Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was Goretzka's first international appearance after 16 months out of the squad.

The second German goalscorer was Tim Kleindienst, who continued to distinguish himself as a goalscorer with his 3rd goal in his 5th international match. Gerardo Seoane's protégé in Mönchengladbach only needed three minutes after coming on as a substitute after the break to make it 1-1 - he also benefited from a header from a Kimmich cross. The Italians had taken an early lead through Sandro Tonali. The second leg will take place in Dortmund on Sunday.

Spain avoid defeat in extremis

Defending champions Spain avoided their first defeat in a serious match in almost exactly two years in Rotterdam against the Netherlands in extremis. After Nico Williams had got the European champions and defending champions off to the perfect start with a 1-0 lead after eight minutes, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan managed to turn things around shortly after the break. In the final phase, in which the Dutch played with ten players after the red card against 19-year-old Jorrel Hato, Spain managed to make it 2:2 (93') through Mikel Merino.

France and Portugal in arrears

France, winners of the Nations League 2021, must make up for a 2-0 handicap against Croatia in Paris on Sunday. The team led by Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé conceded two goals in the first half, which was clearly dominated by Luka Modric's Croatia. Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic rewarded the hosts in Split for a strong first 45 minutes. The lead could have been even clearer had Andrej Kramaric not failed to beat France goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a penalty in the 8th minute. The visitors only got into the game better after the break.

In Copenhagen, Denmark gained a 1:0 cushion for the second leg in Portugal. Rasmus Höjlund scored in the 78th minute after Christian Eriksen, Höjlund's team-mate at Manchester United, had failed to beat Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa with a penalty in the first half.

The League A quarter-final first legs

The ticker to read

Italy - Germany 1:2 Final whistle at the San Siro: Germany beats Italy Despite trailing at the break, Germany beat Italy 2-1 away from home.

Netherlands - Spain 2:2 The game in Rotterdam is over - draw between the Netherlands and Spain Thanks to Merino's late goal, Spain avoid a first-leg defeat against the Netherlands and draw 2-2 away from home.

Denmark - Portugal 1:0 Final whistle: Denmark pull off a surprise against Portugal Rasmus Hojlund scores to give Denmark a 1-0 home win against Portugal.

Croatia - France 2:0 Final whistle in Split: Croatia beats France The Croatians hold on to their two-goal lead from the first half and travel to the second leg in France with a good starting position.

Netherlands - Spain 2:2* Goal for Spain! Merino equalizes in the 93rd minute In fact, the European champions struck in overtime. Mikel Merino, who had just come on as a substitute, made it 2:2 in the 93rd minute.

Netherlands - Spain 2:1* Sent off against the Netherlands: Hato sees red The Netherlands must now defend against the threat of an equalizer while short-handed. Jorrel Hato is shown a straight red card in the 82nd minute after a rough tackle. Can Spain now equalize?

Denmark - Portugal 1:0* Goal for Denmark! Hojlund scores against Portugal The first goal is scored in Copenhagen in the 79th minute - for the home team! Hojlund puts the Danes ahead after Skov Olsen's assist. Can Portugal still respond?

Italy - Germany 1:2* Goal by Goretzka! Germany turn the game around against Italy Then it strikes! Once again, Kimmich dangerously delivers the ball to the middle after a corner kick, Goretzka rises highest and scores with his head to give Germany a 2:1 lead. Germany have turned the game around against Italy.

Italy - Germany 1:1* Germany sniff the opening goal Kimmich delivers the ball from the right into the middle with pinpoint accuracy. This time he finds Goretzka, who heads just wide of the left post. The Italians are once again far too far away from their opponents.

Italy - Germany 1:1* Goal for Germany! Kleindienst scores the equalizer Substituted at half-time, it takes Tim Kleindienst just over three minutes to score. Kleindienst converted a cross from Kimmich with his head - Germany equalized against Italy.

Netherlands - Spain 2:1* Goal in Rotterdam! The Netherlands take the lead against Spain As soon as the second half starts, the Dutch strike coldly. Tijjani Reijnders scores after Jeremie Frimpong's assist to give the Netherlands the lead for the first time. The Netherlands have turned the game around against the European champions.

2nd half It can go on Will Germany and France find an answer?

Half-time The first halves of all four games are over. The intermediate scores: Italy - Germany 1:0*

Croatia - France 2:0*

Netherlands - Spain 1:1*

Denmark - Portugal 0:0*

Croatia - France 2:0* Goal for Croatia! Perisic adds to his tally against France In Split, stoppage time of the first half is already running when a deflected ball lands with Ivan Perisic. The veteran doesn't hesitate, shoots directly and beats Maignan to make it 2:0 for Croatia.

Italy - Germany 1:0* Germany look for the equalizer against Italy Time and time again, the Germans are dangerous in front of Donnarumma's goal. After 41 minutes, Musiala moves into the middle from the left wing and is hit from behind by Barella just outside the box. However, Amiri puts the resulting free kick over the top of the box.

Netherlands - Spain 1:1* Goal for the Netherlands! Gakpo equalizes against Spain The Netherlands have corrected their false start and equalize in the 28th minute thanks to Cody Gakpo.

Croatia - France 1:0* Goal in Split! Croatia goes ahead against France The Croatians finally take the lead. After Kramaric failed to score with his penalty, Ante Budimir puts the home team ahead against France in the 26th minute.

Denmark - Portugal 0:0* Eriksen misses a penalty - Denmark misses the lead Christian Eriksen misses a penalty against Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 24th minute and misses a great chance to put Denmark ahead against the favorites.

Italy - Germany 1:0* Germany look for an answer After around 20 minutes, Germany got stronger and had a chance to equalize. Donnarumma is able to deflect a cross forward in desperate need, but right into the legs of Raum. Raum's shot is blocked.

Italy - Germany 1:0* Goal for Italy! Tonali takes the lead in the 9th minute Like Spain, Italy take an early lead. A lateral pass from Bastoni lands on the right for Barella, who immediately passes to Politano at the top. The latter escapes his opponent Raum, moves into the box and cuts back. Tah can only deflect the ball slightly into the back of the net, where Sandro Tonali is able to score from ten meters out. Sandro Tonali gives Italy an early lead. Picture: Keystone

Netherlands - Spain 0:1* Goal! Spain take the lead in the 9th minute The European champions get off to a strong start in Rotterdam and take the lead against the Netherlands thanks to Nico Williams' goal in the 9th minute.

Croatia - France 0:0* 6th minute: Maignan saves Kramaric's penalty Croatia miss the perfect start against France. Andrej Kramaric misses a great chance to take an early lead from the penalty spot. The 33-year-old fails to beat France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Kick-off Here we go with the quarter-final first legs! Who will create a good starting position?

Before the game Line-ups are out: this is how Italy and Germany will line up Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ #Azzurri scelti dal Ct Luciano Spalletti!



🇮🇹 Italia 🆚 Germania 🇩🇪

⏱️ Ore 20.45

🏟 Stadio G. Meazza - #Milano

📺 #RaiUno #NationsLeague #ItaliaGermania#Nazionale #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/p0DynoaRp1 — Nazionale Italiana ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri) March 20, 2025 Mit dieser 1️⃣1️⃣ starten wir in Mailand! 🔥🔥🔥#dfbteam #ITAGER 📸 DFB/Thomas Böcker pic.twitter.com/B5wcqhkQPz — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) March 20, 2025

Before the game DFB against fearful opponents Italy - France's offensive power Eight teams will battle it out in the Nations League for a place in the final tournament (Final Four), which will take place from June 4-8, 2025. Germany will face former nemesis Italy, while France can count on the return of Kylian Mbappé against Croatia. Here is the starting position ahead of the quarter-final duels. A cracker in the Nations League DFB against fearful opponent Italy - France's offensive power with returning Mbappé

Before the game Hello ... ... and welcome to the Nations League ticker. The first legs of the quarter-finals in League A are on the program on Thursday. Kick-off for all four games is at 20:45. We'll keep you up to date in our ticker. Show more

