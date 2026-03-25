Joshua Kimmich demands full commitment from the DFB stars for the big goal. Why he demands focus and concentration and relies on real teamwork instead of playing favorites.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you DFB captain Joshua Kimmich calls for maximum concentration and commitment ahead of the test clash against Switzerland.

As a lesson from the World Cup disappointments in 2018 and 2022, he emphasizes that it is not individual quality that is decisive, but functioning teamwork.

For the upcoming international matches against Switzerland and Ghana, the team should develop automatisms and build self-confidence with a unified approach. Show more

Joshua Kimmich does not want to be put off by his disappointing tournament experience so far and is calling on his colleagues to focus completely on the World Cup in the summer. "In the end, it's what we bring to the pitch that counts. Even the best squad in the world has no guarantee of winning titles," said the captain of the German national team ahead of the first international match of the year against Switzerland in Basel on Friday. Three days later, Germany will test themselves against Ghana in Stuttgart.

Kimmich cited the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a warning example, when Germany failed in the group stage, as they did four years later in Qatar. "In 2018, we perhaps had the best squad in the world and we know where it got us. So it's not important to have the best squad in the world, but to have the best team in the world in the end," said the 31-year-old. Now "everyone has to be subordinate to that".

Axis, victories, approach

Against Switzerland and Ghana, the DFB squad must build up important automatisms, but also a good tournament feeling. The 31-year-old said it was a matter of "establishing an axis". "The aim is to achieve two positive results." Even more important, however, is to show the same positive "approach" twice.

The 106-time international cited the 6-0 win against Slovakia at the end of the World Cup qualifiers as an example. "The way we played the last game - that's how we want to play. Now we have the opportunity to do that."

Kimmich expects an unpleasant Nati

When asked at the media conference what he associates with Switzerland, Kimmich replied: "Skiing, mountains, snow, football ... In fact, I haven't really thought much about the opponent yet." However, the Bayern professional remembers the duel at Euro 2024, which ended 1:1. "That was a very unpleasant game for us. I'm expecting another unpleasant, tough opponent who will certainly challenge us."

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich is calling for strong performances against Switzerland and Ghana. Keystone

For the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, Kimmich sees other teams ahead of the DFB selection in terms of performance. "It's true that we're not among the top favorites," said the Bayern professional. They "didn't deliver" in 2018 and 2022.

For Kimmich, these disappointments have now resulted in a task for his colleagues. "Of course you expect everyone to give one hundred percent to the big picture and throw everything into it, that we develop and that we are ready when it really matters."

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